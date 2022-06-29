Joshua Cassara – Marvel's New Ongoing X-Men Artist?

Joshua Cassara is a Marvel exclusive comic book artist, one of their Stormbreakers branded creators from 2020, who uses to work on Titan Comics titles such as The Troop, Mycroft Holmes, Doctor Who and Dark Souls, before being picked up by Marvel for Falcon, Sentry, Secret Empire, and recently X-Force and X Lives Of Wolverine. Bleeding Cool gets the word that his next gig will still be on the X-books but even more high profile, the ongoing X-Men comic book written by Gerry Duggan, currently drawn by Pepe Larraz.

And it looks like Josh Cassara may be taking ober from X-Men #15 onwards in September. Originally solicited as being drawn by C.F. Villa who is drawing issues #13 and #14, It looks like Cassara will take over from #15.

Here's a look at some of his previous work, featuring prominent X-Men, Wolverine and Storm, being served by Sir James Jaspers. You can find a lot of his original artwork for sale right here. Get in before he's the official X-Men artist. Or something.

The current official X-Men team are headquartered in The Treehouse, an organically grown base linked to the mutant island of Krako in New York City. No longer working in secret, they fight publicly for the safety of mutants, to build bridges between Krakoa and human nations, and to protect the Earth and Solar System from extraterrestrial threats. However, until now, the truth of their victory over mortality, with mutant resurrection was a secret. That has just changed, after Ben Urich exposed the truth and now everyone knows that a mutant is not just for Christmas, they are for eternity.

X-MEN #15

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220830

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Joshua Cassara (CA) Martin Coccolo

FEAR THE CHILDREN!

The Children of the Vault – hyper-evolved humans from a society whose time moves much faster than our own. Each time the X-Men defeat them, they retreat to their home, evolving further to a new, more advanced generation. This time, they will not be stopped so easily.In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: $3.99