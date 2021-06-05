Joshua Ulrich Sells Graphic Novel, Terrifying Tales Of Vivian Vance

The Terrifying Tales of Vivian Vance: The Horror At Pensmouth is a YA graphic novel by Joshua Ulrich, described as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina meets Veronica Mars by way of HP Lovecraft. While on a case for a classmate, teen detective Vivian Vance stumbles on a dark secret about her town's history and finds herself face-to-face with horrifying monsters—so she must team up with her new (and only) friends to defeat the monsters and keep the townspeople safe.

Ruta Rimas at Razorbill has bought The Terrifying Tales of Vivian Vance, to be published in the summer of 2023. Joshua Ulrich's agent, Jennifer Azantian at Azantian Literary, handled the deal for world rights.

Joshua Ulrich is the creator of the Webtoon series Newman, a descendant of the first comics he ever created 15 years ago, and the WebToon series Jackie Rose.

Razorbill is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers Group, and is dedicated to publishing the very best of young adult and middle-grade fiction and non-fiction. Razorbill is home to a broad-ranging young adult hardcover fiction list that includes Jay Asher's debut novel, Thirteen Reasons Why, as well as his latest novel, What Light, An Ember in the Ashes, an epic high fantasy debut by Sabaa Tahir, and its sequel, A Torch Against the Night. Razorbill's popular series titles include Falling Kingdoms by Morgan Rhodes, Zodiac by Romina Russell, The Merciless by Danielle Vega, and Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy, Bloodlines, and The Glittering Court.

. Jennifer Azantian established Azantian Literary in 2014 and focuses primarily on fiction across genres for mg, YA, and adult readers. She represents bestselling and award-winning writers and is always on the lookout for new talent. She is currently open for children's graphic novels (young reader through YA) across genres and is looking for emotionally complex projects from contemporary to fantasy and everything in-between, with a particular soft spot for inter-generational stories, immigrant stories, and magical realism.