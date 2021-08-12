Joshua Williamson Announces Justice League Incarnate at DC Comics

Superstar writer Joshua Williamson announced a new series at DC Comics today: Justice League Incarnate. Launching in November, the five-issue "oversized" mini-series will follow up on the ending of the Infinite Frontier mini-series as the titular team battles Darkseid to save the multiverse. And as the team travels from world to world, each world will be drawn by a different artist. Williamson revealed the news on Twitter:

And followed up with details about the story and the art:

But that's all you get for now, because revealing the details would spoil the ending to Infinite Frontier, apparently:

And the whole thing is leading up to a DC super-mega-crossover event in 2022, it seems:

Is it safe to assume the DC Universe will be shaken to its foundations, leaving nothing ever the same again? We are thinking that is probably a pretty safe bet. Check out the cover below.

The cover to Justice League Incarnate by Gary Frank and Brad Anderson
The cover to Justice League Incarnate by Gary Frank and Brad Anderson

