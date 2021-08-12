Joshua Williamson Announces Justice League Incarnate at DC Comics
Superstar writer Joshua Williamson announced a new series at DC Comics today: Justice League Incarnate. Launching in November, the five-issue "oversized" mini-series will follow up on the ending of the Infinite Frontier mini-series as the titular team battles Darkseid to save the multiverse. And as the team travels from world to world, each world will be drawn by a different artist. Williamson revealed the news on Twitter:
And followed up with details about the story and the art:
But that's all you get for now, because revealing the details would spoil the ending to Infinite Frontier, apparently:
And the whole thing is leading up to a DC super-mega-crossover event in 2022, it seems:
Is it safe to assume the DC Universe will be shaken to its foundations, leaving nothing ever the same again? We are thinking that is probably a pretty safe bet. Check out the cover below.