Joshua Williamson Announces Justice League Incarnate at DC Comics

Superstar writer Joshua Williamson announced a new series at DC Comics today: Justice League Incarnate. Launching in November, the five-issue "oversized" mini-series will follow up on the ending of the Infinite Frontier mini-series as the titular team battles Darkseid to save the multiverse. And as the team travels from world to world, each world will be drawn by a different artist. Williamson revealed the news on Twitter:

And followed up with details about the story and the art:

Justice League Incarnate must race across multiple worlds to stop Darkseid from gaining control of the greatest force in the Multiverse. Each world they visit has it's own awesome artist! The second act in the Infinite Frontier Saga begins this NOVEMBER! — Joshua Williamson (@Williamson_Josh) August 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

But that's all you get for now, because revealing the details would spoil the ending to Infinite Frontier, apparently:

We'll talk more about this new mini-series after INFINITE FRONTIER #6 is out. Trying to avoid too many spoilers! — Joshua Williamson (@Williamson_Josh) August 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And the whole thing is leading up to a DC super-mega-crossover event in 2022, it seems:

Justice League Incarnate will have new characters and new mysteries within the Infinite Frontier storyline. This mini-series (and a few others) are all on the road to a big story for 2022! Don't miss out! — Joshua Williamson (@Williamson_Josh) August 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Is it safe to assume the DC Universe will be shaken to its foundations, leaving nothing ever the same again? We are thinking that is probably a pretty safe bet. Check out the cover below.