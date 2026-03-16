Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Joshua Williamson, Leomacs, skybound, universal, wolf man

Joshua Williamson & Leomacs on Universal's Blood Of The Wolf Man

Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics, in partnership with Universal Products & Experiences, today announced Universal Monsters: Blood of the Wolf Man, a new four-issue comic book series from the team of writer Joshua Williamson, currently on DC's K.O., Iron Man and Superman, with Legion to come. and artist Leomacs of Basketful of Heads and Rogues. Universal Monsters: Blood of the Wolf Man #1 will launch in June 2026.

Universal Monsters: Blood of the Wolf Man #1 (of 4)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Leomacs

Adam Jaeger thought he could become someone new at college… but not like this. One moment he was partying, the next he's recovering from a massacre that left almost no survivors. The worst part? He might be responsible… As the monster within tries to claw loose, Adam will do anything he can to stop from becoming…THE WOLF MAN.

"As a big fan of the 1941 The Wolf Man film from Universal Pictures and the Universal Monsters comics line with Skybound, I knew I had to do this book," said Joshua Williamson. "It's very different from my usual superhero work. Easily the most tragic. It's a dramatic, emotional, and heartbreaking comic about family and generation trauma. All key pieces of a horror story. Oh, and bloody and violent. It earns the Blood of the Wolf Man title in more ways than one. And of course, I had to bring along my Rogues partner in crime Leomacs. His art captures the pain of The Wolf Man and the world he's living in. This is not going to be what you expect…"

"Universal Monsters films have always captured my imagination, as there's so much humanity in these characters. They are all incredibly iconic because they are both tragically human and terrifying like a wild nightmare at the same time," added Leomacs. "The Wolf Man has also always been a favorite of mine, so it's a dream to draw this amazing character in a brand-new story and setting, penned by the amazing Joshua Williamson. Together we explore the Wolf Man's bloodlust and the inevitable consequences."

"It's amazing to see Joshua Williamson and Leomacs reunite to present this reimagining of the iconic The Wolf Man story. Josh is firing on all cylinders, adding to The Wolf Man mythos with wonderfully tragic and emotional storytelling, and Leomacs perfectly brings this 1970s world to life with his tense and visceral storytelling," said Diegs Lopez, Senior Editor at Skybound. "Coming off the thrilling conclusion of Phantom of the Opera in May, we're excited to now bring Universal Monsters stories to readers every month."

Universal Monsters: Blood of the Wolf Man is the seventh Universal Monsters series launch, following James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds' Dracula, Ram V, Dan Watters, and Matthew Roberts' Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives!, Michael Walsh's Frankenstein, Faith Erin Hick's The Mummy, James Tynion IV and DANI's The Invisible Man, and Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera from Tyler Boss and Martin Simmonds. More to come… Universal Monsters: Blood of the Wolf Man #1 (of 4) is published on Wednesday, the 24th of June, 2026.

Universal Monsters: Blood of the Wolf Man #1 Cover A by Leomacs & Pip Martin

Universal Monsters: Blood of the Wolf Man #1 Cover B by Joshua Middleton

Universal Monsters: Blood of the Wolf Man #1 Cover C (1:10 Incentive) (Connecting) by Maria Wolf & Mike

Spicer

Universal Monsters: Blood of the Wolf Man #1 Cover D (1:25 "Classic Horror" B&W) by Joshua Middleton

Universal Monsters: Blood of the Wolf Man #1 Cover E (1:50 Incentive) by David Talaski

Universal Monsters: Blood of the Wolf Man #1 Cover F (1:75 Incentive) by Jorge Fornés

Universal Monsters: Blood of the Wolf Man #1 Cover G (1:100 Incentive) (Foil) by Guillem March (SRP: $5.99)

Universal Monsters: Blood of the Wolf Man #1 Cover H Blank Sketch Cover (SRP: $5.99)

Universal Monsters: Blood of the Wolf Man #1 Cover I (Die Cut Reveal Cover) by Michael Walsh (SRP: $5.99)

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