Junie B. Jones and the Stupid Smelly Bus Gets Graphic Novel Adaptation

Junie B. Jones and the Stupid Smelly Bus: The Graphic Novel is the first in a new series of graphic novel adaptations of the classic books.

Article Summary Junie B. Jones gets her first-ever graphic novel adaptation of Stupid Smelly Bus this April.

Beloved kids’ series reimagined in full color for a new generation of readers and longtime fans alike.

Adaptation by Colleen AF Venable and debut illustrator Honie Beam brings Junie B. to vivid life.

The hilarious, relatable adventures of Junie B. Jones continue to charm both kids and parents today.

The Junie B. Jones books by Barbara Park have been a beloved favourite for kids for more than thirty years, and now the world's funniest kindergartner is coming to graphic novels with full-color adaptations that bring Junie B. to life for a new generation of readers and give kids even more ways to laugh—and read— kicking off with the first book Junie B. Jones and the Stupid Smelly Bus!

It's Junie B. Jones' first day of kindergarten! But she's afraid of the school bus. Can she overcome her fears, or will she be stuck at school forever?Meet the teacher day? Check! Fun, new classroom? Check! Shiny new first day of school shoes? Check! Meet Junie B. Jones! The B stands for Beatrice. Except she doesn't like Beatrice. She just likes B. and that's all. Junie B. is almost six. Almost six is when you go to kindergarten. And TODAY is Junie B.'s first day of school! Only guess what? Junie B. does NOT want to ride the school bus home. It smells on the bus. Plus also, what if there are meanies on the bus who might pour chocolate milk on your head?! In fact, what if Junie B.'s so scared of the bus that when it's time to go home…she doesn't?! Nooooooooo!

The Junie B. Jones Phenomenon

Both a publishing phenomenon and continued millennial favorite, Junie B. Jones has been entertaining generations of readers with her relatable antics—many of whom are now parents. Junie's trademark humor continues to garner attention on Instagram and TikTok, amassing millions of views on Junie B.–related content and proving that she remains relevant both on and off the page. Now with the graphic novels adapted by Colleen AF Venable (Katie the Catsitter) and illustrated by debut illustrator Honie Beam (both Junie B. Jones fans and readers!), this beloved series will provide both a heartwarming trip down memory lane, as well as an exciting introduction for today's younger crowd.

Junie B. Jones and the Stupid Smelly Bus: The Graphic Novel is out on April 29th.

