Jupiter's Legacy by Mark Millar & Tommy Lee Edwards Returns In August

Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem, the final Jupiter's Legacy series by Mark Millar and Tommy Lee Edwards saw the first six issues of the twelve-issue series published last year, with the sixth issue published back in December. It seems that issue seven will now be scheduled in August, but the series may be coming to a slightly sooner finale than previously expected.

In his newsletter, Mark Millar states "in August we launch the final five issues of the Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem story, wrapping up the entire monumental saga. Art here is by Tommy Lee Edwards and every page is a poster, but look at that alien legion spread. It's just insane." One less issue than expected?

First published in 2013, written by Mark Millar, drawn by Frank Quitely, was written as Millar's treatise on superheroes' connection to the American ideal. The first few issues of the opening story arc explore the generational conflict between a group of aging superheroes known as the Union, who used the powers they gained in 1932 for the betterment of mankind, in particular their leader, Sheldon Sampson (also known as the Utopian), and their children, who are daunted by the prospect of living up to their parents' legacy. Other conflicts and themes in the book include sociopolitical and economic differences among the older heroes and the end of capitalism, in the form of Sheldon's differences with his brother, Walter, which were inspired by Millar's reaction to the Great Recession. The series' storyline is further explored in the spinoff series Jupiter's Circle, which depicts the lives of the six founding members of the Union in the 1950s and 1960s. The first volumes of the spinoff debuted in 2015. The sequel series Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem, which continues the storyline decades after the end of the original series, debuted in 2021.

In April 2015, it was announced that Millar had partnered with film producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura to adapt Jupiter's Legacy into feature films. In 2018, it was announced that Netflix, which acquired Millarworld the previous year, was developing a television adaptation of the comic series, with Steven S. DeKnight hired as showrunner and one of the executive producers. The series lasted one season.