Jupiter's Legacy Reaches A Finale in Dark Horse February 2025 Solicits

MArk Millar's Jupiter's Legacy Reaches a Finale in Dark Horse Comics' February 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Explore new Dark Horse releases with February 2025 solicitations, including comics from popular franchises.

Mark Millar's Jupiter's Legacy saga reaches its grand finale, closing a 12-year epic journey.

Get a sneak peek into Free Comic Book Day with Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Critical Role in May 2025.

Uncover thrills in new series launches like Sister Imperator, Who Are The Power Pals, and more coming in March 2025.

Mark Millar's Jupiter's Legacy comes to its end, along with the launches of Sister Imperator, Usagi Yojimbo: Ten Thousand Plums, Who Are The Power Pals, Our Brilliant Ruin: Horror At Crane Mansion, and the resolicit of Assassin's Creed: Mirage Soar Of Eagles. All in Dark Horse February 2025 solicits and solicitations, though mostly out in March. With Free Comic Book Day title Young Jedi Adventures and Critical Role out in May.

FCBD 2025 STAR WARS YOUNG JEDI AVATAR (BUNDLES OF 20) (Net)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC240003

(W) Sam Maggs, Jeff Lemire (A) Letizia Cadonici (A / CA) Leo Cino

Are you ready to learn the ways of the Force? And bend the elements with the Avatar? We got you!

In Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures everyone's favorite Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs travel to a mysterious (and smelly) swamp, where Master Yoda has set up an elaborate scavenger hunt. As the younglings look for clues, they find an unexpected friend and learn an important lesson about what it means to be a Jedi Knight.

Samurai Appa and Ronin Momo roam the Four Nations, righting wrongs wherever they go. In this special Avatar: The Last Airbender FCBD tale, the sky bison and winged lemur find themselves at a beleaguered Fire Nation noodle house where some of the clientele are tougher customers than the owner would like. Can the duo bring some order to chaos-and maybe earn themselves lunch in the process? Or will they be out on their tails?

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

FCBD 2025 CRITICAL ROLE BLACK HAMMER (BUNDLES OF 20) (Net)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC240016

(W) Dave Scheidt, Brandon Ho?ng (A) BellBessa (A / CA) Andy Duggan

Are you ready to campaign in fantastical Exandria? And adventure with superheroes in alternate dimensions? Look no further!

In Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins Beau and Caleb get a tip that an individual they are in search of is meeting at the Taste of Tal'Dorei in Bassuras. When they arrive, the pair are surprised to be treated to some dinner theater and decor themed around a legendary band of adventurers from the area. They get entranced by the story, even experiencing it themselves, only to be interrupted by some interesting new faces entering the restaurant…

And in "Black Hammer: To Tomorrow!" Colonel Weird takes a jaunt through the ages, passing old friends and foes along the way. From the very beginning when pulp heroes stalked the street, all the way through the Golden Age of heroes, the fall of Black Hammer, and the rise of a new set of heroes. A look at the past and potential future of Black Hammer!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

JUPITERS LEGACY FINALE #5 CVR A CARTER (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241010

DEC241011 – JUPITERS LEGACY FINALE #5 CVR B B&W CARTER (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A) Matthew Dow Smith (CA) Lee Carter

The stunning ending to a twelve year saga and three generations of super-heroes comes to a close! It started with a call from an island in 1929 and a promise to save the world. It ends in a bloody battle where the Earth's heroes face the creatures ancient man mistook for gods.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SISTER IMPERATOR #1

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241018

(W) Tobias Forge, Corinna Bechko (A) Puste (CA) Rafael Sarmento

Sister Imperator has been integral to the band Ghost and its lore since its founding. A representative of the Clergy, she and her past have been shrouded in mystery-until now. Discover Sister Imperator's hidden history and the gruesome events that led her to become the woman both loved and feared by so many, from her innocent origins in small-town New England to the force behind Ghost.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

USAGI YOJIMBO TEN THOUSAND PLUMS #1 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241031

DEC241032 – USAGI YOJIMBO TEN THOUSAND PLUMS #1 CVR B ESCORZAS

DEC241033 – USAGI YOJIMBO TEN THOUSAND PLUMS #1 CVR C MITSUHIRO

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

One of the Shogun's samurai strongmen becomes immediately suspicious when Usagi, Yukichi, and Gen are found wandering in a huge field of the Shogun's prized plum trees… With a series of strange events gripping the local village with fear, can their appearance be a mere coincidence?

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

WHO ARE THE POWER PALS #1 CVR A RAAFAT

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241034

DEC241035 – WHO ARE THE POWER PALS #1 CVR B KINDT

(W) Duane Murray (A / CA) Ahmed Raafat

Washed-up actors Derek and Alex have been best friends ever since playing teen superheroes "Swallow" and "Buzzard" in the '90s TV show Power Pals. Wait, you've never heard of it? Don't worry, you're not alone; it was canceled after three episodes. But that small taste of fame left them hungry for more, and they've been trying to get back on the Hollywood train ever since. After being fired from their studio security jobs and dropped by their agent, the middle-aged pair decide to don their old costumes, and thrust themselves back into the public eye, walking the Hollywood Boulevard alongside the popular cosplayers. When a video of the duo defending tourists from being badgered by a pair of rip-off characters goes viral, the attention inspires them to fight more crime. But when their low-level crime-fighting inadvertently disrupts the plans of a crazed crime boss, their friendship will undergo the ultimate test, and it, or they, may not survive long enough to enjoy their new found fame.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

OUR BRILLIANT RUIN HORROR AT CRANE MANSION #1

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241012

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Christopher Mitten (CA) Helen Mask

Created in association with the tabletop RPG of the same name, Our Brilliant Ruin depicts a world where intricate social ties of allegiance and conflict are tested by the presence of the Ruin-a malignant force that corrodes the world and turns people into horrific creatures. In "Horror at Crane Mansion," an investigator for hire finds herself in deep when a simple job vetting a wealthy woman's suitors becomes a death trap. Who is a tragic victim, and who is the ruthless hunter?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

ASSASSINS CREED MIRAGE SOAR OF EAGLES #1 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC240997

(W) Michael Avon Oeming (A) Mirko Colak (CA) Julie Dillon

Years before the events of Assassin's Creed Mirage, a young Fuladh must return to his homeland to investigate political unrest that could point to a secret Order of the Ancients' stronghold. But in order to discover what's behind the chaos and violence in Adulis, Fuladh and Roshan will have to confront a more immediate danger. Join writer Michael Avon Oeming and artist Mirko Colak as they explore a mysterious new tale from the world of Assassin's Creed, created in partnership with Ubisoft.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS WELCOME TWILIGHT #1 CVR A

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241006

DEC241007 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS WELCOME TWILIGHT #1 CVR B

(W) Patton Oswalt, Matt Fraction, Jordan Blum (A) Michael Allred (CA) Scott Hampton

Twilight City may be home to the Minor Threats but they're not the only down-on-their-luck super villains and heroes struggling to find their way. Comic book superstars Matt Fraction and Mike Allred reunite to tell a twisted noir tale about fame, dames and homunculus-faced mobsters in Minor Threats: Welcome to Twilight. Benjamin "Brock" Bronkowicz is a washed up, bird-winged actor who is not a superhero, but he once played one on TV. Now Brock spends his time on the superhero convention circuit-trying to cash in on his fleeting fame, drinking away his problems as he fades into obscurity. But a chance encounter with a mysterious woman empowers Brock to fight for a life he once thought was over. Can Brock learn to fly again? Or will his vices and the ruthless gangsters on his tail clip his wings for good?

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE III #4

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC240996

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

Steeling himself for the assassination he has been ordered to carry out, Fitz travels with the wedding party to the Mountain Kingdom. But when Fitz arrives in Jhaampe, he discovers there's more to the prince Rurisk and princess Kettricken than what he has been told…

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

BARSTOW #4

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC240998

(W) Rebekah McKendry (A / CA) Tyler Jenkins

Series finale! A powerful demonic force is being summoned to a spot on the outskirts of Barstow called Jasper Ridge. With his cultists and demon passenger, Eli heads to the ridge to rescue Inola from Pria. Meanwhile, a clue discovered at a murder crime scene leads Miranda, Dodd, and Starr to the ridge as well. The scene is set for a showdown between cultist, criminals, cops, and demons, but it looks like nothing can stop bringing about Hell on Earth.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

BEHEMOTH #3

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC240999

(W) Grant Sputore, Ryan Engle (A / CA) Jay Martin

Things have taken a turn for the worse inside the Behemoth. With the bus destroyed, the passengers seek refuge on a French fishing vessel. But their new safe haven may not be as safe as it seems…

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

CHRISTMAS 365 #4

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241000

(W) Mikey Way, Jonathan Rivera (A / CA) Piotr Kowalski

Series finale! The gifts are wrapped, the stockings have been hung, and the neighborhood has been transformed into a pop-up theme park to celebrate the biggest Christmas of them all! Will Peter be able to control what Christmas 365 has become? Or will his family be torn apart… literally… by the very thing he created to keep them together?!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

CYBERPUNK 2077 PSYCHO SQUAD #2

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241001

(W) Dan Watters (A / CA) Kieran McKeown

Ambush after ambush! A cyberpsycho is destroying every convoy passing through the badlands, but this is no coincidence. MaxTac SPAR Delta is sent in to neutralize the psycho and draw out those behind the attacks. With Hook now in the lead, the squad is at her disposal-all she needs is a little bait.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

FRANKENSTEIN NEW WORLD SEA OF FOREVER #2

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241002

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Tom Sniegoski (A / CA) Peter Bergting

Unknown attackers strike in their pursuit of Frankenstein and Lilja, so they look for help underwater only to find a powerful creature who has her own dark means of survival. Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Tom Sniegoski, and Peter Bergting return to the New World that Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. gave their lives to save.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BROOD #4 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241003

DEC241004 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BROOD #4 CVR B CULBARD

DEC241005 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BROOD #4 CVR C FOIL HEPBURN

(W) Patton Oswalt, Heath Corson, Jordan Blum (A) Ian Culbard (CA) Scott Hepburn

Meet The Brood: The First Family of Super-Villany. In our first arc grand finale: Spookshow and DeRay finally have the power to raise Atlantis… but will it come at the cost of flooding all of Meteor Falls? Can the dysfunctional Tyler family come together to stop him? Plus, the inevitable death and funeral of Napoleon Archimedes, a lost love reignites, and an heir emerges from the aftermath… But perhaps not the one we expected.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

INTO UNBEING PART TWO #2 CVR A SHERMAN

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241008

DEC241009 – INTO UNBEING PART TWO #2 CVR B IRIZARRI

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

The remaining survivors of the S.I.N.E.W. expedition ally themselves with an incomprehensible Stranger. This fleshy Stranger claims the way back to the surface is across an impossible ocean. But what lies waiting for them on the distant shore? And why is the sun watching them?

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

LET THIS ONE BE A DEVIL #2 CVR A FULLERTON

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241013

DEC241014 – LET THIS ONE BE A DEVIL #2 CVR B KOWALSKI

(W) James Tynion Iv, Steve Foxe (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Gavin Fullerton

At the scene of the unholy birth in 1735, the Leeds family confronts the demonic monster in their midst. And in the early 1900s, Henry Naughton continues to hunt for answers about the mysterious creature he encountered on the farm and discovers the terrible connection between it and the Leeds Family in the past. James Tynion I and Steve Foxe along with Piotr Kowalski bring the Jersey Devil to life in a supernatural tale of horror that peels back unknown layers of history and reveals local monsters and universal terrors.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

MAGIC ORDER V #6 CVR A BUFFAGNI (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241015

DEC241016 – MAGIC ORDER V #6 CVR B B&W BUFFAGNI (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Matteo Buffagni

The final issue of The Magic Order as the entire saga concludes. This is everything we've been building towards-The death of Cordelia Moonstone. But when she goes there is no-one to protect the world from the forces of darkness who want to consume us. Our most astonishing issue yet!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SHADOW OF THE GOLDEN CRANE #3

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241017

(W) Chris Roberson (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

Agent Xiang investigates a haunting at an herbalist shop that pulls her into a web of ancient witchcraft. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by writer Chris Roberson and artist Michael Avon Oeming in this paranormal puzzle that unfolds across time.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

STAR WARS BAD BATCH GHOST AGENTS #3 CVR A FAVOCCIA

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241019

DEC241020 – STAR WARS BAD BATCH GHOST AGENTS #3 CVR B CARLOMAGNO

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Ruairi Coleman (CA) Valeria Favoccia

After a daring operation on the planet Kessel, the Bad Batch have caught up with the masked thief who stole vital intel from Coruscant. But be careful what you wish for, clones! Because this burglar is no ordinary crook: they are a dark side Force user who wields a lightsaber with deadly precision. Can the Bad Batch get close enough to unveil their mysterious foe and retrieve the intel?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #16 CVR A TOLIB

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241021

DEC241022 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #16 CVR B ROMBO

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Toni Bruno (CA) Harvey Tolibao

The Battle of Eriadu rages on, as shocking developments continue to shift the tide of the conflict! A Nihil victory seems all but assured, thanks to their overwhelming forces and savage tactics. But will the unexpected arrival of a powerful combatant dash their evil ambitions? The Warden won't give up easily, and he will do anything to defeat the Jedi!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III CRASH ZONE TP

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241023

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Rachele Aragno, Michael Atiyeh, Comicraft, Nick Brokenshire

Alys "Crash" Ongwa and her crew-Fezzonk, Svi'no, 10-K8, Ruu, and Baynoo-are the fiercest bunch of Nihil hunters in the Galaxy, and they're searching for the ne'er do wells who plunged the planet Corellia into chaos. No villains escape these brave allies unscathed! But when Crash's mission leads her to the notorious Nihil commander Krix Kamerat, she chooses to join forces with her enemy in the hopes of catching Marchion Ro-the nefarious mastermind responsible for the galaxy's suffering. It's a difficult choice, and one that puts Crash at odds with her friends and family. Will Crash follow her road of revenge to the bitter end, or choose a more peaceful path for the sake of her loved ones? Also collected in this volume is the 2025 Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III Annual: an anthology story featuring fan-favorite heroes and villains from throughout the High Republic saga!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #2 CVR A WOHL

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241024

DEC241025 – STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #2 CVR B GAX

DEC241026 – STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #2 CVR C KNIGHT

DEC241027 – STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #2 CVR D WILSON

(W) Jody Houser, Eric Campbell (A) Diego Galindo (CA) Myles Wohl

The boys mull over Eddie's offer, hesitant to join a new campaign without Will and El. As Eddie does his best to inspire Mike, Lucas, and Dustin to join the Hellfire Club in the present, the past holds a glimpse of the legendary campaign that got him hooked on playing D&D. Eddie and the original Hellfire crew add a new teammate to help take on a vicious Manticore that nearly wiped out their party the first time. But both in the past and present Eddie proves there is strength in numbers.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

THOSE NOT AFRAID #3 CVR A FABRY

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241028

DEC241029 – THOSE NOT AFRAID #3 CVR B PIAZZALUNGA

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Patrick Piazzalunga (CA) Glenn Fabry

Serial Killer Mark Andrew Smith has been arrested and a SWAT team trap sprung for Daniel Dodson. Is this the end for our murderous protagonists? Does the dark competition between the two to break the serial killer state kill record end here? Come find out in the penultimate issue of Those Not Afraid.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

WELCOME TO THE MAYNARD #4

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241030

(W) James Robinson (A / CA) J. Bone

As we reach the end of our first stay at the Maynard Hotel of Magic and Wizardry, Pip and Sam; her mentor and the Maynard's house-detective, have finally cracked the mystery of the hotel thief although having put all the pieces together, they must now race to stop a sorcerous assassination of a magical V.I.P. It's an epic battle of spells with Pip thrown right in the middle! And at the same time Pip and her girlfriend Ronnie must sadly acknowledge the ever-growing rift between them.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

YOU NEVER HEARD OF ME #3

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241036

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A / CA) Elisa Romboli

Being a hero requires determination, selflessness, improvisation, and a lot of luck. But sometimes these things are not enough. Will Allie and the young seer Will be able to find what they need to try to save someone? Or will it be too late?

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

ARKHAM HORROR TERROR AT END OF TIME TP

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241037

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Valerio Alloro (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Life was all just one big game to adventuring socialite Jenny Barnes. But Jenny's world turned topsy-turvy when she and her sister Izzie were attacked by a dangerous cult. Although Jenny thwarted the cultists sacrificial endeavors and battled the eldritch monsters at their command, the high priestess Abigail Olmstead fled-and took Izzie with her. Desperate to find her sister, Jenny seeks the help of private investigator Joe Diamond. Joe may not understand her story, but he understands loss. Together, Joe and Jenny will follow a perilous path-fighting unimaginable horrors, journeying to strange worlds, and risking their lives and sanity-in search of Izzie. But the greatest terror awaits them somewhere far beyond the town of Arkham, Massachusetts… Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

DANGANRONPA 2 GOODBYE DESPAIR QUEST TP VOL 03 (RES) (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241038

(W) Spike Chunsoft, Karin Suzuragi (A) Karin Suzuragi

Chiaki Nanami is the Ultimate Gamer, selected as one of Japan's most expert teens to attend the elite Hope's Peak High School. What could be nicer than for the semester to kick off with a class trip to the tropical resort of Jabberwock Island? And what could be more horrific to then be told by the principal that now they're all trapped there… and the only way they can ever leave is to play a murder game! More villainous than ever, Monokuma unleashes biological warfare in the battle for survival: the personality-altering Despair Disease that manifests itself in each infected victim with unpredictable symptoms-lies, delusions, cowardice. As it spreads through the remaining students, the healthy must find ways to treat the sick… even as they guard against something even worse happening to any of them-murder.

In Shops: May 14, 2025

DRIFTERS OMNIBUS GN VOL 01 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241039

(W) Kohta Hirano (A / CA) Kohta Hirano

From Kohta Hirano, creator of Hellsing, comes Drifters Omnibus Volume 1, a supersized, value-priced collection of the first three Drifters volumes of the action-fantasy epic. Warriors and warlords from Earth's history-"Drifters"-are transported to an alien world and employed to help the non-human races defend themselves in a worldwide civil war with legions of monsters led by the malefic Black King threatening the annihilation of both human and non-human races. Included in the menagerie of fighters from Earth are samurai warrior Shimazu Toyohisa, Joan of Arc, and Hitler! Drifters is a howling tornado of all-out action and staggering imagination.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

DRIFTERS OMNIBUS GN VOL 02 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241040

(W) Kohta Hirano (A / CA) Kohta Hirano

From Kohta Hirano, the creator of Hellsing, comes Drifters, an action-packed fantasy epic where warriors and warlords from Earth's history are transported to an alien world to intervene in a worldwide civil war. At the eye of the storm is the Black King who, desiring more than land and resources, is uniting the non-human races for a single purpose-the genocide of humanity. Drifters Omnibus Volume 2 collects Drifters volumes 4, 5 and 6 with 688 pages of all-out mystical mayhem!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

GROO MINSTREL MELODIES TP

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241041

(W) Sergio Aragones, Mark Evanier (A / CA) Sergio Aragones

The rhyming minstrel travels with his daughter from town to town singing tales of Groo!The Groo-verse's hapless wandering minstrel and his smart daughter, Kayli, roam the land… Traveling from town to town, they sing tales of Groo wherever they go, bringing laughter, joy, and lessons to the townsfolk… and hopefully some kopins to their pockets! Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier begin another epic, hilarious Groo series, with colors by Carrie Strachan and letters by Stan Sakai! Collects Groo: Minstrel Melodies #1-4.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

GUNNERKRIGG COURT TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241042

DEC241043 – GUNNERKRIGG COURT LTD ED HC VOL 02

(W) Tom Siddell (A / CA) Tom Siddell

Change is hard, especially when you're a student at an enigmatic boarding school like Gunnerkrigg Court… and for Annie Carver, it's never been so sudden. After a shocking revelation about her mother's death sends her into an overwhelming fit of rage, she runs away to the neighboring Gillitie Wood. There, forest god Coyote reveals even more about her parentage that will change the course of her life forever. Kat's research advances by leaps and bounds when she discovers an unexpected method of awakening the Court's oldest robots. While she learns more about the robots' original creator Diego, she must also make a heartbreaking decision in order to move forward. And what exactly is the seed bismuth? This volume features new cover art by Tom Siddell, updated interior art, and includes chapters 23-41 of the beloved sci-fi fantasy webcomic.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

HELLSING DLX ED TP VOL 10 (RES) (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241044

(W) Kohta Hirano (A) Kohta Hirano, Kohta Hirano

The final chapter in Kohta Hitano's epic Hellsing saga pushes the boundaries of horror/action manga into new territories of thrills, shocks, and more than a few bloody laughs! The curtain raises on the final act of the apocalyptic war between vampires, Nazis, Catholics, werewolves, Protestants, and mercenaries, and the outcome is still in doubt. Amidst the blood-drenched wreckage of London, the champions of light and darkness face off in a final showdown that will determine the future of humanity… or see humanity's fall!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

KILL ALL IMMORTALS TP

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241045

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Fico Ossio, Thiago Rocha, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Succession meets John Wick… with immortal Vikings. A thousand years ago, Viking explorer Erik the Red and his four adult children discovered a mysterious source of immortality. Now, in our modern world, they are an enigmatic billionaire family with a powerful banking empire. But when Erik's only daughter, Frey Asvald, seeks to finally be free from her family's influence, she must be prepared to reveal their supernatural secrets and confront her well-trained siblings in a deadly and epic struggle for power. Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

MASKED MACHER TP

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241046

(W) David Goodman (A) Alex Andres, Gonzalo Duarte

A struggling actor will take any opportunity that comes knocking… and lucks into an opportunity to be a pro wrestler! It's the 1930s and aspiring actor Tony Hollywood is about to make his big break! He's finally got an audition for the role that will change his life, but a flat tire sends him to a different stage. Breaking down outside a wrestling arena lands him a new part to play… the Masked Macher! Tony quickly learns there's a lot more to this wrestling gig than meets the eye, but hey, it pays. Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

NEMESIS ROGUES GALLERY TP

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241047

(W) Mark Millar (A) Valerio Giangiordano

The graphic novel sequel to the smash hit Big Game crossover event, Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery features the return of Millarworld's most popular character as he takes on a sidekick to fight his war against decency and trains his young rookie to be just as demented as he is. Nemesis is all but dead; broken and destroyed. All that remains is the consuming focus, hell-bent on vengeance against every single person who wronged him. The bloody retribution begins here as he marshals together a plan for the ages. Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

PARANOID GARDENS TP

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241048

(W) Gerard Way, Shaun Simon (A) Chris Weston, Dave Stewart

Loo is a nurse at the most bizarre care-center around. The staff are not entirely human, and the cases downright unearthly. Aliens, ghosts, superheroes, and more creatures plague its hallways as both doctors and patients and the hospital itself seems to be somewhat self-aware. Loo believes that despite a recent failure at her job she's been given some sort of higher calling in this mysterious place, and decides to rise to the challenge. Along the way she must fight her way through corrupt staff members, powerful theme park cults, and her own personal demons and trauma to meet this challenge and discover what secrets the gardens hold. Collects issues #1-6.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

PATRA TP

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241049

(W) James Robinson (A) Scott Kolin

How do you kill a monster? One scared little girl named 'Patra had better learn quickly… or else! A small mid-western town is terrorized by a masked maniac named Jeremy Jones. A family is slaughtered. And a young girl named 'Patra awakens in a nearby forest, with no memory of who she is or how she got there. All she knows is that same killer wants her dead and that whenever she's in danger a strange mask and dagger appear on her face and hand, as if to protect her. How? Why? That all part of the mystery. The road 'Patra must walk is a strange one, full of twists and secrets and ghostly encounters with her dead sister who guides her on a dangerous mission to avenge her family and defeat Jeremy Jones forever. But how can 'Patra win this battle with evil when nothing is quite what it seems with unexpected twists and turns, and nothing is quite as it seems… even 'Patra herself! Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

PRODIGY SLAVES OF MARS TP

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241050

(W) Mark Millar (A) Stefano Landini

Eisner Award-winner Mark Millar's personal favorite creation, Edison Crane is a complex blend of Bruce Wayne, James Bond, Sherlock Holmes and Indiana Jones. He's the world's smartest, coolest man who stifles the boredom of his billionaire life by taking on mysteries no one else can possibly solve. But the murder of his father is his greatest adventure yet and reunites him with an older, smarter brother who went off-grid years ago and has been living on the streets ever since. How does this all connect to the secret space program and what has the planet Mars been planning for all of us? Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

SAINT JOHN TP (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241051

(W) Portland Gear, Dan Schkade, Brennan Wagner (A) Dan Schkade, Brennan Wagner

Cynical Manhattan writer Tori Slate travels to Portland, Oregon, to track down the enigmatic Saint John-a masked man who roams the city doing good deeds for strangers, appearing at random and vanishing without a trace. Who is he? Why does he do it? And what is his seemingly supernatural connection to the City of Roses? It's a mystery that draws Tori back to Portland again and again over the course of a year, joining Saint John as he tries to help his city through floods, ice storms, and the pressures of a changing world. Collects Saint John #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

SUMMER SHADOWS TP

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241052

(W) John Harris Dunning (A) Ricardo Cabral, Brad Simpson, Jim Campbell

By day the Greek islands are all sand, sea and fun… but by night they're the perfect hunting ground for vampires! Nick Landry is searching for his ex on the unspoiled island of Avraxos. Anthony was the love of his life, and without knowing why he left, Nick can't move on. But Anthony isn't the only one to disappear on Avraxos. Coast guard officer Alekos Kourkoulos is on the trail of another young man who disappeared there. Both men had fallen in with the glamorous set onboard a jet-black superyacht moored offshore before vanishing. As the mystery deepens, Nick and Alekos discover that the brighter the sunshine, the darker the shadows… Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

TOP SECRET SERVICE TP (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241053

(W) Zack Keller (A / CA) Giovanna La Pietra

After achieving their lifelong goal of becoming U.S. Secret Service Agents, best friends Chris Lu and Blake Sansome are not assigned to protect the current president, but instead a retired ex-president enjoying the quiet life on his Montana ranch. The rookie agents hate their boring assignment far from the high-profile action they crave… until an elite hitsquad assaults the house. They soon learn that the kindly old ex-president was actually involved in a world-altering government conspiracy covering up alien contact. Now, people have come for the secrets only he knows… and the dangerous technology the aliens left behind.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

ART OF BRAVELY DEFAULT II HC

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241054

(W) Square Enix, Claytechworks Co. Ltd (A) Naoki Ikushima

An oversized full-color hardcover collection of art and commentary from the creators of the Bravely Default saga. Explore the world of Excillant across over three hundred pages of endearing character design, breathtaking landscapes, and playful marketing art-all with developer commentary published for the first time in English! Dark Horse Books and Square Enix present The Art of Bravely Default II: 201X-2021! This localization of original Japanese material features gorgeous concept art and extensive commentary from the games' creative teams. Discover what lies beyond the horizon!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

ART OF STALKER 2 HEART OF CHERNOBYL HC

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241055

(W) GSC Game World

When the Chornobyl power plant mysteriously exploded again in 2006, deadly anomalies emerged from the troubled landscape to threaten humanity. Now stalkers-mercenaries who enter the irradiated zone to recover valuable artifacts with supernatural abilities-must fight for survival against the horrifying mutated monsters that lurk in the ruins of Chornobyl. GSC Game World and Dark Horse Books present The Art of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, a stunning volume featuring an in-depth look at the first-person shooter survival-horror game. See what dangers await you in the Zone!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

ART OF STAR WARS VISIONS II HC

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC241056

(W) Amy Ratcliffe

Blast into the many worlds and styles of Star Wars: Visions through an international lens. The newest volume of the full-color, oversized hardcover series exhibits the creativity of the groundbreaking animated series! Star Wars: Visions continues to bring new voices into the underground, heroic, and adventurous worlds of Star Wars. This volume showcases studios from around the globe as they redefine what a galaxy, far, far away can mean. Learn what other secrets the Star Wars galaxy holds through glorious art and extensive commentary on these nine unique takes on the Star Wars universe.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

