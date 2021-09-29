Boom Studios To Launch Buffy Multiverse Storyline, We Are Slayer

Morgan Perry, Retail Sales Lead for Boom Studios (and major roller derby participant) ran the presentation at this week's Diamond Retail Summit, talking about their upcoming comic books and their relationship with retailers. And after continually comparing the comic book industry and being a comic book retailer to roller derby at length, stretching the metaphor for longer than ever Stewart Lee would think reasonable. Before she talked about Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Boom Studios published comics based on the Fox property Buffy The Vampire Slayer, as created by Joss Whedon. Boom Studios ran the comic like a recent reboot and recently introduced the Buffyverse tapping into other versions of Buffy – the film, the TV series, the Dark Horse comics series and more. And now, after announcing a series Buffy: The Last Slayer with a fifty-year old Buffy Summers, there is something else that Boom Studios is to launch for 2022 called We Are Slayer.

Perry states "Speaking of the multiverse, everything in our Buffy The Vampire Slayer series has been leading up to the We Are Slayer arc, that lays bare what's at stake. Yeah, I know what I did there but just bear with me. Following these reveals, we're going to be telling a story we've been waiting to share for a long time, Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer."

No more details, but it sounds like a hashtag and a call to action. Could this be a reprieve of the event that saw the world filled with Slayers? A Boom Studios take on that? A recognition of the Buffyverse, with Buffies teaming up across realities? Or something utterly and completely different? Maybe it will be a Buffy/Roller Derby spin-off series to get Perry even more excited? Seriously, someone should pitch that to her.

