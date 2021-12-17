Justice League Annual 2021 Slips To February 2022 – Oops!

The Justice League 2021 Annual had slipped from the 14th of December to the 28th, but has now dropped further to the 2nd of February 2022. Maybe they need a better name for it. There have been a lot of challenges for comic book publishers recently. And yes, Tokyo just has the 2020 Olympics this summer. But it is still weird.

Here's an update on other late books coming through the pipe, slowly and haphazardly, since we checked in last time. And plenty of late books have got a lot later.

Nubia & the Amazons #3 and Fables Compendium Volume Four all slipped from the 7th of December to the 21st. Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #3 gets much later, originally planned for the 5th of October. it is now scheduled for the 25th of January too.

Superman: Son of Kal-El #6 had slipped from the 14th of December to the 28th, but now to the 4th of January 2022, so Superman: Son of Kal-El #7 has slipped from the 11th to the 18th of January,

Batman: No Man's Land Omnibus Vol. 1 has slipped from the 23rd of November to the 11th of January 2022. Batman '89 #5 originally scheduled for the 14th of December and then the 28th is now for the 25th of January 2022. And Batman: The Caped Crusader Vol. 6 has slipped from the 4th of January to the 9th of February.

The Milestone books are really late. Previously, Icon and Rocket: Season One #5 had slipped from the 23rd of November to the 14th of December, but now it's scheduled for the 18th of January, 2022. While Icon and Rocket: Season One #6 had slipped from the 28th of December to the 25th of January, and now the 15th of February. And the Icon & Rocket: Season One HC has slipped from the 28th of June to the 2nd of August,

Static: Season One #5 had moved from the 19th of October to the 30th of November, and then to the 21st of December, before its new date of the 18th of January 2022. Static: Season One #6 had slipped from the 20th of November to the 18th of January 2022 but id now for the 22nd of February. And the Static: Season One HC had previously slipped from the 1st of February to the 22nd, but is now way out there, for the 7th of June 2022.

Hardware: Season One #4 had moved from the 9th of November to the 21st of December but is now the 25th of Janaury 2022. Hardware: Season One #5 which had slipped from the 14th of December to the 25th of January is now at the 22nd of February. And Hardware: Season One HC has slipped from the 12th of April to the 4th of October 2022.