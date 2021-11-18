LATE: DC Misses Local Comic Book Day and New Mutants #25 Gets Later

Bleeding Cool has been covering the pressures on the comic book industry right now, with paper, printing, distribution, and shipping issues all over the place – and schedules slipping down the months. Here are some of the latest latenesses from Marvel Comics to take account for… including a really late New Mutants.

We mentioned that Fantastic Four #40, kicking off The Reckoning War had been delayed from the 19th of January to the 16th of February, now The Reckoning War: Alpha has joined it.

We reported that New Mutants #24 was delayed from the 29th of December to the 9th of February and New Mutants #25 was delayed from the 12th of January to the 9th of March. Well now New Mutants #25 has been delayed even further, to (wait for it) the 6th of April. That's a three month delay right there,

Marvel's Voices: Heritage #1 has slipped from the 8th of December to the 12th of January.

While DC Comics has a lot of late updates – including the new that the Task Force Z #2 Local Comic Shop Day Variant Cover won't make it to stores for Local Comic Shop Day.

This week's The Flash #776, Catwoman #37, Batman by Snyder and Capullo Omnibus Vol. 2 HC and The Sandman: The Deluxe Edition Book Four HC didn't come out this week and have all been bumped to next week.

Batman '89 #4 that should have come out on the 9th of November, is now scheduled for the 30th of November. Batman '89 #5 originally scheduled for the 14th of December and now the 28th.

Justice League Incarnate #1 originally slipped from the 2nd of November to the 9th and now to the 30th. Justice League Incarnate #2 has slipped from the 7th of December to the 21st.

Task Force Z #2 Local Comic Shop Day Variant Cover won't reach stores for Local Comic Shop Day on the 24th of November, but will arrive a week late on the 30th.

Wonder Girl #5 slipped from the 12th of October to the 9th of November and then to the 30th of November. While Wonder Girl #6 has moved from the 26th of October to the 23rd of November and now the 14th of December. While Wonder Girl #7 is still scheduled for the 7th of December. They probably need to change that.

Action Comics #1037 has slipped from the 23rd of October to the 30th.

Hardware: Season One #3 has moved from the 12th of October to the 16th of November, and now another two weeks to the 30th of November. Hardware: Season One #4 has moved from the 9th of November to the 21st of December. And Hardware: Season One #5 has slipped from the 14th of December to the 25th of January.

Teen Titans Academy #8 had moved from the 26th of October to the 9th of November, and now another three weeks to the 30th of November.

After three years of announcements, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1 initially slipped from the 19th of October to the 16th of November, but now scheduled for the 30th of November.

Superman: Son of Kal-El 2021 Annual has slipped from the 30th of November to the 7th of December.

Saga of the Swamp Thing Box Set has slipped from the 12th of October to the 16th of November and now to the 7th of December.

Justice League #70 has slipped from the 16th of November to the 14th of December 2021. The Justice League 2021 Annual has slipped from the 14th of December to the 28th. And Justice League #71 has slipped from the 21st of December to the 28th,

Icon and Rocket: Season One #5 has slipped from the 23rd of November to the 14th of December. While Icon and Rocket: Season One #6 slips from the 28th of December to the 25th of January.

Teen Titans Academy #9 has slipped from the 23rd of November to the 11th of December.

Batman: One Dark Knight #1 has slipped from the 7th of December to the 21st of December

Batman/Catwoman #9 has slipped from the 14th of December to the 21st of December.

Static: Season One #5 had moved from the 19th of October to the 30th of November, now it is for the 21st of December. Static: Season One #6 has slipped from the 20th of November to the 18th of January 2022. And the Static: Season One HC from the 1st of February to the 22nd.

Superman: Son of Kal-El #6 has slipped from the 14th of December to the 28th,

Batgirl of Burnside Omnibus from the 23rd of November initially slipped to the 28th of December, but now the 4th of January 2022.

Wonder Woman: Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 1 from the 14th of December to the 28th and now the 4th of January.

Absolute Fourth World by Jack Kirby Vol. 2 HC slips from the 14th of December to the 11th of January.

The Books of Magic Omnibus Vol. 2 from the 19th of October to the 1st of November and now the 11th of January 2o22.

Crisis on Multiple Earths Books 2: Crisis Crossed has slipped from the 11th of January to the 25th.

Gen 13: Starting Over The Deluxe Edition HC has slipped from 2021 to the 11th of January and then the 25th of January 2022.

Teen Titans: Exchange Students TPB has slipped from the 14th of December to the 25th of January.

Legion of Super-Heroes: Before the Darkness Vol. 2 HC has slipped from the 25th of January to the 8th of February.

Superman/Batman Omnibus Vol. 2 has slipped from the 21st of December to the 1st of March 2022.

The Infinite Frontier HC and Superman: Action Comics Vol. 1: Warworld Rising TPB have dive bombed from the 15th of February to the 8th of March 2022.

And finally the Batman: The Penguin TPB has hopped from the 22th of February to the 15th of March 2022.