DC Comics Even Later Due To Printer & Paper Problems

Bleeding Cool has been talking at length about major printing and distribution issues hitting the comic book industry, with DC Comics continuing to issue its own warnings and reworked schedules saying "DC faces an unprecedented strain on the global supply chain, affecting all of us in the comics industry and beyond. Up to this point, we've been able to keep delays and shortages to a minimum, but with recent notifications about covid-related port closures, international and domestic freight delays, workforce shortages, and a severely allocated paper supply, we are unable to continue to manage this situation without disruption… Please know that we are doing everything we can to keep a steady supply of product coming through the system until the supply chain strain begins to ease, but based on current industry feedback, this situation is likely to continue for several more months." Here are the current state of DC Comics delays. Note the prestige format, Omnibus, Absolute, and especially the oversized DC Poster Portfolio books depending on high-end paper quality are the most delayed. We ran another batch of DC titles at the beginning of the month, but the items below have been added or are previously delayed titles that have been delayed even more.

Due to a printing delay, the Khary Randolph standard cover of Static Season One #4 has been delayed from the 2nd of November to the 9th, while the cardstock cover B by Nikolas Draper-Ivey for a dollar extra, will still be out on the 2nd of November.

Task Force Z #1 1:25 and 1:50 variants should have been out this week but have been delayed to the next, the 2nd of November.

Action Comics #1036 should also have been out this week, but is now rescheduled for the 9th of November.

Blue And Gold #4 had slipped from the 19th of October to the 9th of November and now to the 16th of November.

Suicide Squad #9 slipped from the 2nd to 16th of November.

Justice League #69 has slipped from the 19th of October to the 9th of November and now to the 16th of November.

Teen Titans Academy #8 has moved from the 26th of October to the 9th of November and now the 16th of November.

Green Lantern #8 slipped from the 2nd of November to the 16th of November.

Hardware: Season One #3 originally moved from the 12th of October to the 16th of November, and now to the 23rd of November. While Hardware: Season One #4 has moved from the 8th of November to the 21st of December. And Hardware: Season One #5 jumping from the 14th of December to the 25th of January 2022.

Batman '89 #4 moved from the 9th of November to the 23rd of November.

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1 originally moved from the 19th of October to the 16th of November, and now the 30th of November. Check a preview on BC now.

Justice League #70 has slipped from the 16th of November to the 7th of December.

Wonder Girl #7 has slipped from the 23rd of November to the 7th of December.

Nubia & the Amazons #3 has slipped from the 7th of December to the 21st of December.

Batgirl of Burnside Omnibus originally scheduled for the 23rd of November and Winder Woman: Silver Age Omnibus, scheduled for the 14th of December were both originally rescheduled to the 28th of December, are now both delayed another three months, for the 1st of April 2022.

Absolute Fourth World by Jack Kirby Vol. 2 HC originally scheduled for the 14th of December, The Books Of Magic Omnibus Vol 2 scheduled for the 19th of October, and Batman: No Man's Land Omnibus Vol. 1 scheduled for the 23rd of November, have all been delayed until the 11th of January 2022.

Superman/Batman Omnibus Vol. 2 has slipped from the 21st of Decembr to the 1st of March 2022.

And Batman The Penguin TPB from the 22nd of February to the 15th of March.