Justice League: Atom Project Ties In With We Are Yesterday (Spoilers)

How Justice League: The Atom Project #5 ties in with We Are Yesterday and Justice League Unlimited (Spoilers)

Justice League: The Atom Project #5, from Ryan Parrott, John Ridley and Mike Perkins, out from DC Comics tomorrow, shows the Atom Project that has been trying to sort out the scrambled superpowers of the DC Universe.

Justice League: The Atom Project #5
Justice League: The Atom Project #5

As trained soldiers, they get access to the speedforce, which gives them super-speedforce, and the bodies to match.

Justice League: The Atom Project #5
Justice League: The Atom Project #5

And that's an in-canon explanation why "Slim" Scott Summers turned into Jim Lee Cyclops over on the other side. But as the cover of this issue shows there's much more going down…

Atom Project We Are Yesterday

… and we get the big revelation of who the superterrorists of Inferno really are…

Justice League: The Atom Project #5
Justice League: The Atom Project #5

Even though, of course, we discovered this over a month ago…

Justice League Unlimited #5
Justice League Unlimited #5

The reveal timelines might be a little out of whack… Justice League: The Atom Project #5, from Ryan Parrott, John Ridley and Mike Perkins, is unpublished tomorrow from DC Comics. And Justice League Unlimited towards the end of the month… 

JUSTICE LEAGUE THE ATOM PROJECT #5 (OF 6)
(W) Ryan Parrott, John Ridley (A/CA) Mike Perkins
INFERNO STRIKES! Captain Atom's battle with Major Force has left both titans drained and vulnerable…the perfect time for Inferno to strike! The mysterious group wreaking havoc in the pages of Justice League Unlimited is aware of the Atom Project and its destructive potential–now the entire planet is at risk! Ray Palmer and Ryan Choi must resolve their differences and defend their experiment–or die trying! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/7/2025

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #7  (WE ARE YESTERDAY)
(W) Mark Waid (A) Travis Moore (CA) Dan Mora
WE ARE YESTERDAY PART FIVE (OF SIX) Unlimited no more?! The Justice League is fractured throughout time as the Legion of Doom achieves the unthinkable…the siege of the Watchtower! As Gorilla Grodd's attack intensifies, it'll be up to one hero to call in the cavalry, and it is not who you think! Destruction, redemption, and a cavalcade of chaos culminate in this penultimate chapter of We Are Yesterday, a special crossover with Batman/Superman: World's Finest! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025

 

