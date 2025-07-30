Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, DC's Legends Of Tomorrow

Justice League: Dark Tomorrow Is A DC's Legends Of Tomorrow Reboot

Justice League: Dark Tomorrow is a DC's Legends Of Tomorrow reboot with a new Absolute Legion Of Super Heroes foe...

Article Summary Justice League: Dark Tomorrow reboots DC's Legends Of Tomorrow with a new team of time-displaced heroes.

Omega Demons are targeting time travelers, including Waverider and Epoch, across the DC Universe timeline.

The mysterious Legend forms a team featuring Batman Beyond, Gold Beetle, Huntress, Jonah Hex, and more.

Shadow Lass from the Absolute Universe emerges as a powerful foe, threatening a chronal Armageddon.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… for today's Justice League: Dark Tomorrow Special #1 by Mark Waid, Marc Guggenheim and Cian Tormey, as it taps into We Are Yesterday, Superman, the Absolute Universe, KO and more. Including a television series that has faded into the past for some.

In we learn that these shadowy "Omega Demons" are being sent out to kill time travellers across the timeline, including Waverider, Extant, Epoch and others. One, calling himself Legend survives. But who is he? Well he's not saying, so most likely a future version of someone involved.

On a mission to put a stop to all this nonsense, Legend is recruiting a team from the Justice League Unlimited HQ, of a number of time-displaced folk who might be able to help. Because this is not recreating Justice League Dark. This is recreating the TV series DC's Legends Of Tomorrow. Even if some of them are from the past.

In that TV show, the cast of ragtag heroes, initially The Atom, White Canary, Firestorm, Hawkgirl, Hawkman, Captain Cold, and Heat Wave, fly through time on a time ship stolen by Rip Hunter, the Waverider, to stop Vandal Savage's rise to power. In Justice League: Dark Tomorrow Special #1 they have even bigger fish to fry. But the ship that Legend is using is still called the Waverider.

And it looks just like the Waverider from the TV show.

And this new Legends Of Tomorrow team, gain a few more members…

Giving us Legend, Airwave, Plastic Man, Batman Beyond, Huntress, Marilyn Moonlight, Jonah Hex, Amazing Man and Gold Beetle… they do have a mission.

And we find who is casting those Omege Demons. Or shadows.

This is Shadow Lass, from the future of the Absolute Universe, one formed by the essence of Darkseid, and now it seems to be looking to spread its wings. Originally named, she first appeared as a statue in Adventure Comics #354 in 1967, created by Jim Shooter and Curt Swan, as Shadow Woman, depicted as having been killed in action. She then appeared as her much younger self, Shadow Lass, in Adventure Comics #365 the following year as one of the Legion of Super Heroes. Originating from the planet Talok VIII, she possesses darkness-manipulating abilities, which she and her cousin Grev (Shadow Kid) receive from their ancestors' spirits as the hereditary shadow champion of Talok VIII. She has been a Legionnaire without a future. Has she gained one now? And as for the team?

"Legends" it is. Will we get another comic book with that name, as we did post-Crisis? Featuring these time-travelling Justice Leaguers?

JUSTICE LEAGUE: DARK TOMORROW SPECIAL #1

Writer(s): MARK WAID and MARC GUGGENHEIM

Artist(s): CIAN TORMEY

Cover Artist(s): CIAN TORMEY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS, NATHAN SZERDY, and FERNANDO BLANCO

1:25 variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/30/25

In the wake of the We Are Yesterday crossover epic, a mysterious Quantum Quorum has emerged…stalked by a lethal enemy that takes no prisoners. The League deputizes a rag tag group of time displaced heroes like Batman Beyond, Gold Beetle, and Helena Wayne to fill the void left behind by the Time Masters and save the quorum from the mysterious threat that's picking off time-travelers one by one. These Legends of Tomorrow are the only ones standing in the way of this cascading chronal Armageddon with the past, present, and future teetering on the brink in this oversized special leading to the next big DC All In event!

