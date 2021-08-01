Justice League Gets a Taste of Its Own Medicine in Justice League #66

For decades, superheroes have been rampaging about their respective comic book universes, wreaking havoc on the lives or ordinary fictional people by shaking them to their foundations leaving nothing ever the same again. Well, this time, it's the Justice League who have to deal with cleaning up the massive collateral damage left in the wake of one of their battle. Oh yeah, the Hall of Justice is totally trashed this time! How do you like that, you jerks?! Check out a preview of Justice League #66 below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #66

DC Comics

0621DC122

0621DC123 – JUSTICE LEAGUE #66 CVR B ALEXANDER LOZANO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V. (A) Phil Hester, Sumit Kumar (CA) David Marquez

The Hall of Justice has been invaded by the cosmic threat of the Synmar Utopica, and it will take the full force of the United Planets, led by Superman, to defeat it without destroying Earth in the process. Meanwhile, the secrets of Checkmate are being whispered among the Justice League, and that spells trouble for Green Arrow and Black Canary. All this, and guest star Deathstroke! Meanwhile in Gotham, Batman stands watch as the Eternal Knight continues her quest through the maze of Randir Singh's mind. And she's not the only one lost within it! But where is the Justice League Dark in all of this? Under the sea in the lost city of Atlantis! Merlin is ready to rule, and it's up to Aquaman and this band of magical misfits to save the entire kingdom!

In Shops: 8/3/2021

SRP: $4.99