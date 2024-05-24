Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: keanu reeves, stephanie phillips

Stephanie Phillips' Red Before Black #1 in Boom's August 2024 Solicits

Stephanie Phillips & Goran Sudzuka's Red Before Black #1 launches in Boom Studios' August 2024 solicits as well as the return of Keanu Reeves

Article Summary Stephanie Phillips and Goran Sudzuka debut Red Before Black #1 at Boom Studios.

Keanu Reeves co-writes a new chapter in the BRZRKR universe with BRZRKR The Lost Book of B #1.

Boom Studios celebrates Farscape's 25th anniversary with special comics and reprints.

Sam Humphries and Brandt & Stein launch Power Rangers Infinity in Boom Studios' solicits.

Stephanie Phillips and Goran Sudzuka's Red Before Black #1 launches in Boom Studios' August 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as the return of Keanu Reeves to Brzrkr, Fell Hound's S.I.R #1, a Farscape 25th Anniversary Special, and Power Rangers Infinity from Sam Humphries, and Brandt & Stein.

RED BEFORE BLACK #1 (OF 6) CVR A SUDZUKA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240010

JUN240011 – RED BEFORE BLACK #1 (OF 6) CVR B JOHNSON (MR)

JUN240012 – RED BEFORE BLACK #1 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV JOHNSON (MR)

JUN240013 – RED BEFORE BLACK #1 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV DANI (MR)

JUN240014 – RED BEFORE BLACK #1 (OF 6) CVR E 50 COPY INCV CHIANG (MR)

JUN240015 – RED BEFORE BLACK #1 (OF 6) CVR F UNLOCKABLE SUDZUKA (MR)

JUN240016 – RED BEFORE BLACK #1 (OF 6) CVR G ERICA SLAUGHTER VAR FEJZULA

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Goran Sudzuka

Introducing the most unpredictable outlaw couple since Harley & Ivy!

Red Before Black is a violent, hyper kinetic, women-led crime thriller reminiscent of 2000s-era Vertigo from superstar writer Stephanie Phillips (Grim, Harley Quinn) and acclaimed artist Goran Sud uka (Hellblazer, Y The Last Man), perfect for fans of Birds of Prey and Killing Eve.

On a special assignment from the FBI, disgraced army veteran Val is sent to Florida to hunt down an infamous drug runner named Leo. But she soon finds that they have an unexpected enemy in common, turning the game of cat and mouse into something else entirely!

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

BRZRKR THE LOST BOOK OF B #1 CVR A GARNEY (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240017

(W) Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt (A / CA) Ron Garney

In the 13th Century, the Berserker serves as the ultimate weapon of the legendary Ghenghis Khan, and it seems that no enemy of the great warlord can stand against such an onslaught of havoc and death.

But the war grows larger than B. could have ever imagined, and he must question where his loyalties should truly lie…

Discover an epic new chapter in the Immortal Saga, revealing new untold secrets behind the wider BRZRKR universe.

Series creator and legendary actor Keanu Reeves returns to co-write with New York Times bestselling author Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT, If You Find This, I'm Already Dead) and legendary artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Moon Knight: Marc Spector), reuniting the original team for the first time since the record-breaking original series concluded!

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SIR #1 (OF 5) CVR A HOUND

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240031

JUN240032 – SIR #1 (OF 5) CVR B ZONNO

JUN240033 – SIR #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV HOUND

JUN240034 – SIR #1 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU

JUN240035 – SIR #1 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE ZONNO

(W) Fell Hound (A / CA) Fell Hound

Get ready for your new obsession… MOTORCYCLE JOUSTING!

Fate brutally separated Avery Sakai from her girlfriend Nico Xing, but acceptance at Bridleham Academy might be just the thing to bring them back together. As it turns out though, Nico's extracurriculars are the last thing Avery expected.

Now to win a chance at love, Avery will need to throw herself into the violent but captivating world of the motorcycle jousting fight club known as the Seismic Ironclash Roulette!

Ringo Award-nominated, indie darling cartoonist Fell Hound (Commander Rao, And We Love You) brings an over-the-top sports and battle anime energy to BOOM! Box!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #40 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240038

JUN240039 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #40 CVR B FRISON

JUN240040 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #40 CVR C 5 YEAR FOIL STAM

JUN240041 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #40 CVR D 25 COPY INCV

JUN240042 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #40 CVR E 50 COPY INCV

JUN240043 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #40 CVR F 75 COPY INCV

JUN240044 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #40 CVR G 100 COPY INCV

JUN240045 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #40 CVR H FOC REVEAL

JUN240046 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #40 CVR I UNLOCKABLE

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

The iconic Erica Slaughter has battled nightmares and monsters for over half a decade, but her journey is only just beginning…

Discover a groundbreaking new story in the Slaughterverse universe, marking the final issue of the character-defining Year Zero arc before the release of Something is Killing the Children #0!

What terrifying trials will Erica need to overcome in her formative origins before we return to the present, and the next chapter of her adventure?

This milestone issue features a premium "5 Year" commemorative foil stamp variant cover by Werther Dell'Edera, as well as additional terrifying variants by Jenny Frison, Guillem March, and Brian Stelfreez!

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

WYND SWEATSHIRT HOODIE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240055

Fans of Wynd can finally get their hands on this very special hoodie, featuring a stunning design from series artist Michael Dialynas inspired by Wynd's own cloak!

Available from size Small to XXL in high quality, premium materials.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

GRIM #20 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240064

JUN240065 – GRIM #20 CVR B PATRIDGE

JUN240066 – GRIM #20 CVR C 10 COPY INCV PATRIDGE

JUN240067 – GRIM #20 CVR D 15 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU

JUN240068 – GRIM #20 CVR E 30 COPY INCV MURAKAMI

JUN240069 – GRIM #20 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR

JUN240070 – GRIM #20 CVR G UNLOCKABLE FLAVIANO

JUN240071 – GRIM #20 CVR H ERICA SLAUGHTER VAR FLAVIANO

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano's underworld epic continues, as they chart a bold new direction for the fan favorite series.

With order seemingly restored to the Afterlife, is it time for Jess, Marcel, and Eddie to rest in peace? Far from it, as the dust has yet to settle in the story to come…

And the vital question still lingers-how in the hell did a mortal woman fall in love with Death himself?

This landmark 20th issue of Grim features new variant covers from Skylar Patridge, Paulina Ganucheau, Reiko Murakami, and more!

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

VICIOUS CIRCLE #3 (OF 3) CVR A BERMEJO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240072

JUN240073 – VICIOUS CIRCLE #3 (OF 3) CVR B ARAUJO (MR)

JUN240074 – VICIOUS CIRCLE #3 (OF 3) CVR C 10 COPY INCV BERMEJO (MR)

JUN240075 – VICIOUS CIRCLE #3 (OF 3) CVR D 15 COPY INCV LEE (MR)

JUN240076 – VICIOUS CIRCLE #3 (OF 3) CVR E 25 COPY INCV PANOSIAN (MR)

JUN240077 – VICIOUS CIRCLE #3 (OF 3) CVR F FOC REVEAL (MR)

JUN240078 – VICIOUS CIRCLE #3 (OF 3) CVR G UNLOCKABLE ARAUJO (MR)

(W) Mattson Tomlin (A / CA) Lee Bermejo

After stunning revelations come to light about Ferris' origins and Earth's dark future, Thacker and his former prisoner forge an alliance they never could have expected…

When they return back to the beginning, will these rivals finally close the circle, or is the bloodshed destined to continue forever?

The time-jumping masterwork from legendary, Eisner Award nominated artist Lee Bermejo (Joker) and The Batman – Part II co-writer and BRZRKR screenwriter Mattson Tomlin comes to a fiercely-anticipated close!

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

FARSCAPE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 CVR A MORRIS

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240080

(W) Keith R. A. DeCandido, Sina Grace, Zac Thompson, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Sarah Gailey, Cameron Chittock (A) Francesco Mortarino, Stefano Simeone, French Carlomagno, Various (CA) Steve Morris

Featuring a dazzling array of comics superstars including Sina Grace (Go Go Power Rangers), Sarah Gailey (Know Your Station), Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (Star Trek, Batman Beyond), original Farscape comic scribe Keith R.A. DeCandido (Star Trek, Doctor Who), and more, fans of the iconic Jim Henson classic will not want to miss the highly anticipated return of the franchise!

This 25th anniversary special will be the first Farscape comic published since 2010, honoring the series' legacy with brand new stories featuring fan favorite characters!

In addition to a main cover from Labyrinth artist Steve Morris, fans will also want to collect a photo variant cover commemorating this monumental milestone!

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

FARSCAPE ARCHIVE EDITION #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240086

(W) Rockne S. O'Bannon, Keith R. A. DeCandido (A) Tommy Patterson, Michael Babinsky (CA) Joe Corroney

In conjunction with the return of Farscape to comics for the first time in 14 years, don't miss this archive-worthy, highly collectible edition of the first continuation of the beloved space opera!

Written by the show's creator Rockne S. O'Bannon along with writer Keith R. A. DeCandido, witness this new chapter in the lives of fan favorite characters, where secrets are uncovered, alliances are forged, and hearts are shattered…

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

POWER RANGERS INFINITY #1 CVR A GANUCHEAU

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240087

(W) Sam Humphries (A) Brandt&Stein (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

In the wake of an event that has shook the Power Rangers universe to its very foundations, the stage is set for a brand new adventure when a diehard Rangers fangirl named Lola somehow finds herself mixed up in a wacky mess spanning multiple universes!

Get ready for total mayhem as the new Infinity Force team faces off against the bombastic and fantabulous villain Poisandra, a D-lister with a dangerous level of insecurity, with all of reality at stake!

Will Poisandra's world-wrecking rampage lay waste to the fragile multiverse, or can this totally ludicrous team come together in time to stop her?

DC superstar Sam Humphries (Harley Quinn) and acclaimed art team Brandt&Stein (CROWDED) create a truly unique and outrageous Power Rangers tale that brings a morphinominal spin to multiverse stories such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

RANGER ACADEMY #9 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240093

JUN240094 – RANGER ACADEMY #9 CVR B CHARACTER DESIGN VAR MI-GYEONG

JUN240095 – RANGER ACADEMY #9 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MI-GYEONG

JUN240096 – RANGER ACADEMY #9 CVR D 25 COPY INCV ANTONELLINI

(W) Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Miguel Mercado

The worst has finally come for Tula with her expulsion from Ranger Academy, but Sage won't just sit by and let her take the fall for the forbidden morph, especially with the Headmaster's deception…

And beyond helping Tula, Sage will have to take a leap of faith, trust in her friends, and search for her dad if she hopes to finally discover the truth!

Discover an epic start to the final arc of the fan-favorite series, diving even deeper into previously unexplored reaches of the Power Rangers universe!

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED POWER TP VOL 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240070

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, Francesco Mortarino, Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Miguel Mercado

The new Mighty Morphin team is on a collision course with an even deadlier Lord Zedd, who has a new mission and a new motivation-one that will change everything you thought you knew about our heroes! But even if the Mighty Morphin team can find a way to survive Zedd and their mysterious new enemies, they may discover the greatest threat to their future is the shocking secret of Zordon's past!

Meanwhile, only the original Power Rangers, now known as the Omega Rangers- Jason, Trini, and Zack-can hope to defeat a new cosmic threat, but their secret weapon is…the villainous Lord Drakkon?!

But will Drakkon be their ally…or the one who dooms them all?

Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), rising star artist Marco Renna, and Francesco Mortarino (Cult of Carnage) deliver the UNLIMITED POWER via this epic collection of both intertwining series that changes the Power Rangers universe forever!

Collects Mighty Morphin #1-6, Power Rangers #1-6.

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

SRP: 0

ONCE & FUTURE PEN & INK #1 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240099

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

Experience the very first issue of Once & Future, the political and supernatural thriller filled with monsters, mysticism, and magic, in this special Pen & Ink format for the first time.

Relive the adventures of ex-monster hunter Bridgette McGuire and her museum curator grandson Duncan like never before, with new commentary from the creative team!

From bestselling writer Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine, Star Wars) and award-winning artist Dan Mora (Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Klaus), explore the past's strangest secrets, the complicated truths of our history, and the strength of family during dire times!

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

GARFIELD #1 (OF 4) CVR A HARRISON

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240104

JUN240105 – GARFIELD #1 (OF 4) CVR B STEPHENS

JUN240106 – GARFIELD #1 (OF 4) CVR C BLANK SKETCH VAR

JUN240107 – GARFIELD #1 (OF 4) CVR D BLANK SKETCH ORANGE VAR

JUN240108 – GARFIELD #1 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV HARRISON

JUN240109 – GARFIELD #1 (OF 4) CVR F 20 COPY INCV MONTES

JUN240110 – GARFIELD #1 (OF 4) CVR G UNLOCKABLE STEPHENS

(W) Ryan Estrada, Sarah Graley (A) Axur Eneas, Sarah Graley (CA) JJ Harrison

Fans of the feline with a ferocious appetite don't just have The Garfield Movie to celebrate, but the first furry foray in a new 4-issue tie-in series!

And to add yet another layer to the lasagna, this first issue features not just one story, but plenty of hilarious material for seconds…

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

GARFIELD FULL COURSE TP VOL 03

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB240141

(W) Mark Evanier, Scott Nickel (A) Andy Hirsch, David DeGrand, Genevieve Ft, Gary Barker, Mark & Stephanie Heike, Courtney Bernard, Sibylline Meynet, Rachel Dukes, Miranda Yeo

Fresh out of the oven, it's more of Garfield's comic book adventures-because you can never have too much of a good thing!

Follow Garfield as he gets caught in a time warp, battles monsters both in the forest and under the bed, and faces two of his greatest foes: the Calzone Creature and Zombie Meatballs.

Garfield also makes some new friends (maybe even a new girlfriend?) and enters a race against the World's Fastest Cat. Meanwhile, Nermal finds himself shipped out of town by a certain fat feline, and Liz encounters a scary sorceress.

Garfield creator Jim Davis is joined by acclaimed writers Mark Evanier and Scott Nickel and artists Andy Hirsch, David DeGrand, Gary Barker, and more for the 3rd course of the six volume meal!

Collects Garfield #17-24.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

HELLO DARKNESS #2 CVR A RIVERA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240122

JUN240123 – HELLO DARKNESS #2 CVR B FRISON (MR)

JUN240124 – HELLO DARKNESS #2 CVR C LOTAY (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis, James Tynion Iv, Andy Lanning (A) Becky Cloonan, Werther Dell'Edera, Trevor Hairsine (CA) Paolo Rivera

The groundbreaking modern horror anthology returns with the unrivaled lineup of writers Garth Ennis, James Tynion IV, and Andy Lanning, and artists Becky Cloonan, Werther Dell'Edera, and Trevor Hairsine!

Ennis and Cloonan continue their serialized story The War, unleashing terror at the top of their game, along with a second Something is Killing the Children tale.

Also included in this terrifying line-up is Kampfgeist, a vicious and grisly WWI story from Andy Lanning (Nova, Guardians of the Galaxy) and Trevor Hairsine (DCeased, 2000 AD) as well as even more of the darkest stories from the best creators that this twisted corner of comics has to offer!

When the lights flicker out, what's waiting for us in the darkness?

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

PROFANE #3 (OF 5) CVR A RODRIGUEZ

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240125

JUN240126 – PROFANE #3 (OF 5) CVR B FEGREDO

JUN240127 – PROFANE #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV FEGREDO

JUN240128 – PROFANE #3 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV DARBOE

(W) Peter Milligan (A) Raul Fernandez (CA) Javier Rodriguez

Is falling in love with Lili Macbeth Will Profane's choice, or is it his destiny? In either case, it could be the last thing he does alive…

As he fights a battle on two fronts, it turns out the killer may not have been who he suspected in the first place, and the price of failure will be worse than death.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #4 (OF 12) CVR A GUGLIOTTA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240129

JUN240130 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #4 (OF 12) CVR B WAYSHAK (MR)

JUN240131 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #4 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV (

JUN240132 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #4 (OF 12) CVR D 20 COPY INCV (

(W) Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert (A) Guillaume Martinez (CA) Gianluca Gugliotta

In the fourth thrilling issue of the epic return and conclusion of The Amory Wars, Chase and Claudio learn secrets of the Mage War, hidden truth from the past not told in history books!

Meanwhile, grim tidings and monstrous battles ensue, and renegade efforts will cause a disruption unlike any other…

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

CROCODILE BLACK #4 (OF 5) CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240133

JUN240134 – CROCODILE BLACK #4 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY INCV SORRENTINO (MR)

JUN240135 – CROCODILE BLACK #4 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV CONNELLY (MR)

JUN240136 – CROCODILE BLACK #4 (OF 5) CVR D UNLOCKABLE SORRENTINO (MR)

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Som (CA) Andrea Sorrentino

Danny is spiralling out of control, still off his meds and stewing in the murderous aftermath of his recent job.

When it comes to the next hit, it's not just the hallucinatory hauntings that feel off; something is seriously wrong, and it won't be Danny that will find himself in the poetically ironic jaws of death itself…

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

LAWFUL #3 (OF 8) CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240137

JUN240138 – LAWFUL #3 (OF 8) CVR B MERCADO

JUN240139 – LAWFUL #3 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV KHALIDAH

JUN240140 – LAWFUL #3 (OF 8) CVR D 25 COPY INCV ARAUJO

(W) Greg Pak (A) Diego Galindo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Another test, another opportunity for disgrace. With Sung's reputation on the line in the eyes of his family, he's determined to get his hands on the magic power to reverse the monstrous changes.

But after helping a friend, the last thing Sung expected to happen-does-and the nightmare begins, threatening everything…

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

ANIMAL POUND #5 (OF 5) CVR A GROSS (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240141

JUN240142 – ANIMAL POUND #5 (OF 5) CVR B SHIMIZU (MR)

JUN240143 – ANIMAL POUND #5 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV ALLEN (MR)

JUN240144 – ANIMAL POUND #5 (OF 5) CVR D FOC REVEAL VAR (MR)

JUN240145 – ANIMAL POUND #5 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE FORNES (MR)

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Peter Gross

What happens when dogs become too powerful, changing the rules in their favor, and systematically consuming every non-dog in sight?

As some animals do what they think they must to survive, democracy is more at stake than ever, and it may not survive.

Will anyone?

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

BLOW AWAY #5 (OF 5) CVR A WU

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240146

JUN240147 – BLOW AWAY #5 (OF 5) CVR B BOSS

JUN240148 – BLOW AWAY #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WU

JUN240149 – BLOW AWAY #5 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV JENKINS

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Nicola Izzo (CA) Annie Wu

As Brynne adjusts to life after her grievous injury, the final hour approaches as she revisits the footage of the murder, and things finally become clear.

But when she confronts the culprit with the evidence, she's offered an alternative, but is making such a choice something she can live with…?

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

UNCANNY VALLEY #5 (OF 6) CVR A WACHTER

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240150

JUN240151 – UNCANNY VALLEY #5 (OF 6) CVR B HOWELL

JUN240152 – UNCANNY VALLEY #5 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WACHTER

JUN240153 – UNCANNY VALLEY #5 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV WARD

(W) Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Dave Wachter

In the penultimate issue of the truly unique series where animation meets reality, the villainous showdown between The First, Oliver, his mother, and the other toons ensues!

While toons can't die, they can still meet a terrible fate, and it's up to Oliver to hand himself over… or risk his family.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

BRIAR #8 (OF 8) CVR A LINS

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240154

JUN240155 – BRIAR #8 (OF 8) CVR B 10 COPY INCV MURAKAMI

JUN240156 – BRIAR #8 (OF 8) CVR C 20 COPY INCV WADA

JUN240157 – BRIAR #8 (OF 8) CVR D FOC REVEAL VAR

JUN240158 – BRIAR #8 (OF 8) CVR E UNLOCKABLE LINS

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Alex Lins

Crane prison may be dark, despair-ridden, and seemingly hopeless, but Briar and company are never without a plan.

Grendrid will finally be within reach of Briar's sword, but not before our heroine and Spider share a moment they have put off for far too long…

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #5 (OF 8) CVR A SWANLAND

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240159

JUN240160 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #5 (OF 8) CVR B FISH

JUN240161 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #5 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SWANLAND

JUN240162 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #5 (OF 8) CVR D 20 COPY INCV VILCHEZ

JUN240163 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #5 (OF 8) CVR E FOC REVEAL

JUN240164 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #5 (OF 8) CVR F UNLOCKABLE CLARKE

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Raymond Swanland

Prophetic visions, the nuclear carnage of war, political tension, and violent skirmishes unfold as the final prequel to Dune approaches its later chapters.

Meanwhile, a tainted supply of spice sows chaos in the midst of the ongoing spice war.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

EXPANSE DRAGON TOOTH TP VOL 02

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240094

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Francesco Pisa (CA) Christian Ward

Fire up the Epstein Drive and get ready to set course for the second story arc of the record-breaking series, The Expanse!

Ten years have passed since the stunning climax of the first arc of The Expanse: Dragon Tooth, legendary comics writer Andy Diggle (The Losers, Green Arrow: Year One) and artist Francesco Pisa (Stable) chart the next chapter of the series that has enraptured fans.

As mysterious technological troubles and human disconnection abounds on an interstellar scale, problems arise with the Laconia gate that could prove deadly. In an effort to gather more intel on the Laconia gate and the Transport Union, Dhillon sends his compromised agents on a suicide run…

The Rocinante crew hunt down an elite cadre of deep-cover operatives who'll stop at nothing to cover their tracks-no matter how many innocents they kill in the process. And when the true enemy hides among you… trust can be a dangerous thing…

Collects The Expanse: Dragon Tooth issues #5-8.

In Shops: May 29, 2024

MAGIC HC DLX ED BOOK 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240120

(W) Jed MacKay, Mairghread Scott (A) Fabiana Mascolo, French Carlomagno, Jacques Salomon, Mariano Taibo, Kath Lobo, Jorge Coelho, Roberta Ingranata, Michael Shelfer (CA) Fabi Marques (A / CA) Ig Guara

Based on the lore of the iconic card game: across the vast Multiverse, only Planeswalkers, those gifted with a "spark," can tap into the raw power of Magic and travel across realms. Three Planeswalkers from rival guilds in the city world of Ravnica-Ral Zarek, Vraska, and Kaya-band together to investigate a cult that worships the ancient being Marit Lage. To prevent Lage's influence from driving every world to madness and death, many Planeswalkers must fight together, but only one will make the ultimate sacrifice!

Included within are the main series by writer Jed MacKay (Moon Knight, Avengers), and artist Ig Guara (Silk), as well as tie-ins by writer Mairghread Scott (Batgirl, Dragon Age: Absolution,Transformers) and artists French Carlomagno and Fabiana Mascolo.

Collects Magic #1-12, Magic: Master of Metal #1, and Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

JIM HENSONS DARK CRYSTAL ARCHIVE ED #2 (OF 3) CVR A

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN240169

JUN240170 – JIM HENSONS DARK CRYSTAL ARCHIVE ED #2 (OF 3) CVR B MALAVIA

(W) David Anthony Kraft (A / CA) Bret Blevins, Vince Colletta

Part 2 of the classic 1983 single issue adaptation of The Dark Crystal from writer David Anthony Kraft (The Savage She-Hulk) and artists Bret Blevins & Vince Colletta is lovingly restored and presented as part of BOOM! Studios' Archive Edition line!

As Jen and Kira continue to heal the Dark Crystal and save the planet Thra, new perils and surprises await them on their unforgettable journey.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

MEMETIC THE APOCALYPTIC TRILOGY DLX ED HC

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238429

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Eryk Donovan

In celebration of James Tynion IV's (Something is Killing the Children) 10 year anniversary at BOOM! Studios, discover the definitive collection of his seminal Memetic apocalyptic trilogy, collected together in a single volume for the first time ever!

A weaponized meme, a megalomaniacal psychic being, and a world-ending plague serve as the unholy trinity of not-too-distant dystopias, painting a paralyzing vision of the future that is also hauntingly familiar.

The GLAAD-nominated creative team of Tynion and award-winning artist Eryk Donovan (Constantine: The Hellblazer) delve into hauntingly prophetic sci-fi horror stories that fans of Black Mirror will feel right at home with-or perhaps a little too close to home…

The premium, deluxe edition hardcover is the perfect way to revisit the Eisner-winning writer's early horror work that led to W0rldtr33, Razorblades, and The Nice House on the Lake, or experience it all for the very first time.

Collects Memetic #1-3, Cognetic #1-3, and Eugenic #1-3.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

MEMETIC THE APOCALYPTIC TRILOGY DLX ED HC SLIPCASE

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238430

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Eryk Donovan

In celebration of James Tynion IV's (Something is Killing the Children) 10 year anniversary at BOOM! Studios, discover the definitive collection of his seminal Memetic apocalyptic trilogy, collected together in a single volume for the first time ever!

A weaponized meme, a megalomaniacal psychic being, and a world-ending plague serve as the unholy trinity of not-too-distant dystopias, painting a paralyzing vision of the future that is also hauntingly familiar.

The GLAAD-nominated creative team of Tynion and award-winning artist Eryk Donovan (Constantine: The Hellblazer) delve into hauntingly prophetic sci-fi horror stories that fans of Black Mirror will feel right at home with-or perhaps a little too close to home…

The premium, deluxe edition hardcover is the perfect way to revisit the Eisner-winning writer's early horror work that led to W0rldtr33, Razorblades, and The Nice House on the Lake, or experience it all for the very first time.

Collects Memetic #1-3, Cognetic #1-3, and Eugenic #1-3.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN TP VOL 08

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238445

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

This "Year Zero" character-defining arc of the hit horror adventure series that has sold over 3 million copies worldwide follows Erica during her years before Archer's Peak to various remote towns in the American countryside, killing monsters before they kill unsuspecting children.

A perfect starting point for new readers and die hard Slaughterverse fans alike, each standalone issue from series creators James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Nice House On The Lake) and Werther Dell'Edera (House of Slaughter) highlights 5 different hunts that started Erica on her journey toward being the nearly unstoppable monster hunter she is today.

Collects Something is Killing the Children #36-40.

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

GRIM TP VOL 04

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238420

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

Annabel's deal has sent ripples through all 3 planes of existence-merging life, death, and the afterlife. While Annabel is primed to bring Hell on Earth, Jess isn't about to let that happen, and with the help of Eddie and Marcel, she'll do what she must to prevent the worst from happening. But whose side is Adira on, and will anything make her worthy of forgiveness in Jess' eyes?

The worst of it is, Annabel doesn't understand the gravity of the deal she's made, and what she's about to release. Everything will fall. Nothing in all of existence is safe.

Beloved creators Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and Flaviano (Void Rivals) take Grim to a fresh new hell, revealing thrilling secrets that fans have been waiting to see unveiled!

Collects Grim #16-20.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED POWER TP VOL 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238435

(W) Ryan Parrott, Rachel Wagner (A) Marco Renna, Francesco Mortarino, Gabriel Ibarra, Dan Mora, Moises Hidalgo (CA) Steve Morris

Still shocked by the Green Ranger's true identity and alliance with Lord Zedd, the Mighty Morphin team faces a new threat from Zordon's past, with the potential to destroy their futures!

Meanwhile, the new Power Rangers seek Lord Drakkon's help, but a new enemy is rising, one tied to the secret history of the Power Rangers. Will Drakkon betray the new Power Rangers again, or is he on a path to redemption?

Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) along with guest co-writer Rachel Wagner rising star artist Marco Renna, and fan favorite artist Francesco Mortarino (Firefly: Bad Company) the UNLIMITED POWER era concludes- the last shocking chapter of the story no one expected, as the Power Rangers finish their mission…

Collects Mighty Morphin #7-12, Power Rangers #7-12.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

GARFIELD FULL COURSE TP VOL 04

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238417

(W) Mark Evanier, Scott Nickel (A) Andy Hirsch, David DeGrand, Genevieve Ft, Maris Wicks, Nneka Myers, Lissy Marlin, Lisa Moore

Playing dentist? The return of the Lasagna Monster?? That's not all, as Garfield and Odie go on strange trips with a mailman and a genie, while also finding a magic wand. Also, Pooky is abducted by invaders from outer space, Nermal goes on new adventures in the forest, and a Garfield cosplayer solves a mystery at a comic convention.

It's the latest (and greatest) collection of Garfield's comic book adventures, where Garfield makes a bunch of new friends-cats, elves, aliens, robots, and ninjas, too! He also helps a shy young lady get to a special dance, discovers who stole his orange meringue pie, and… stops eating lasagna?!? Speaking of pasta, even more freakishly large foods return to battle the fat cat!

Jim Davis' world famous cat goes on adventures unlike any other with the help of writers Mark Evanier and Scott Nickel, joined by artists Andy Hirsch, David DeGrand, Genevieve Ft, Maris Wicks, Nneka Myers, Lissy Marlin, and Lisa Moore!

Collects Garfield #25-32, originally collected in Garfield volumes 7-8.

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

ZAWA THE BELLY OF THE BEAST TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238448

(W) Michael Dialynas (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

The elusive guardian spirit Zawa is eternally trapped inside her mountain, a folk legend with only industrial sludge to eat, and nothing to nourish her. The result is nothing but bitterness, paranoia, and an existence that no one would envy.

But when two siblings from a nearby village, Bandit and Thatcher, help her escape, they'll quickly learn that the way to calm Zawa's heart is through a good meal shared with friends! But with a corrupt mayor and his private army enraged at the prospect of Zawa being free, it will take more getting involved to truly set things right…

From GLAAD Award-winning and Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist Michael Dialynas (Wynd, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), this macabre yet charming eco-fable about the freedom in friendship and nature overcoming greed will charm the hearts of readers of all ages.

Collects Zawa + The Belly of the Beast #1-5.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH TP VOL 03

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238416

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Francesco Pisa (CA) Christian Ward

Dhillon's covert network has spread uncontrolled, reaching its tendrils of influence deep into the heart of the Transport Union. As his shadow fleet prepares for their ultimate goal, Dhillon has just one more obstacle ahead of him: the crew of the aging Martian gunship Rocinante.

Meanwhile, the Transport Union controls all commerce between the thousand worlds that lie beyond the alien Ring Gates, but a conspiratorial cancer has spread through the Union's heart. A devastating attack in the Sol System suddenly brings peace to an end, leading to an all-out war on Medina Station as the lost Laconians battle for control! All that stands between the Dragon Teeth and their just reward are Transport Union railguns… and the crew of the Rocinante.

Dhillon will sacrifice everything to reach his promised land, but will the cost be worth it, or leave him to a regrettable fate?

Writer Andy Diggle (Green Arrow: Year One, The Losers) and artist Francesco Pisa (Heavy Metal) conclude the epic new storyline, set in the aftermath of the Hugo Award-winning TV show.

Collects The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #9-12.

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) DLX ED HC BOOK 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238426

(W) Jed MacKay, Rich Douek, Seanan McGuire, Stephanie Williams, Dan Warren, Dave Rapoza, Cullen Bunn (A) Ig Guara, Jacques Salomon, Alberto Locatelli, Kath Lobo, Giorgio Spalletta, French Carlomagno, Roberta Ingranata, Breno Tamura, Lea Caballero, Mariano Taibo, Carlos Pedro, Nori Retherford, Michael Shelfer, Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

Jace, Chandra, Garruk Wildspeaker, Niko Aris and many more Planeswalkers must break into Ravnica to defeat the metal mage Tezzeret, who has usurped the Guildpact Chair of the city-world Ravnica, before he can cast the Elderspell and become a god!

And in the aftermath, Isona Maive, the unwilling tool of Tezzeret with powers like a prism for magic, will form an unholy alliance with the mysterious Planeswalker Aminatou and the notorious Elder Dragon, Nicol Bolas. But Bolas will be partner to no one.

The final battle against Bolas will push the fellowship of Planeswalkers, and their powers, to the limits of magic and beyond.

Based on the global sensation Magic: The Gathering card game, this is the second of two volumes collecting the entirety of BOOM! Studios Magic comics-the longest continuous run of Magic comics stories ever-plus extras in a premium hardcover format for collectors and super fans.

Includes the explosive conclusion to the main series by writers Jed MacKay (Moon Knight, Avengers) and Rich Douek (Wastelanders: Star-Lord, Drive Like Hell) and a world-class team of artists, as well as standalone stories by New York Times bestselling and Alex, Nebula, and Hugo-Award-winning writer Seanan McGuire and many more!

Collects Magic #13-25; Magic: Ajani Goldmane; Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer; Magic Planeswalkers: Noble; and Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious.

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!