Jazwares Vault Teases Upcoming Star Wars Starfighter Box Set

Jazwares continues to expand their Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron collection with some brand new limited edition releases

Jazwares is back, and they are opening up the Jazwares Vault once again with some new limited edition collectibles. This new release opens on Wednesday, May 29, and one of the special releases is the Star Wars Starfighter Class Series 3 Box Set. Just like the previous Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron releases, the entire wave will be featured in one single box with some slick artwork. Standard and Chases are included here with a total of five iconic star fighters from around the Star Wars galaxy being showcased.

This collection consists of the General Grievous Starfighter, Clone Pilot with V-Wing and R4-P17, Poe Dameron's T-70X-Wing with BB-8, Poe Dameron's T-70X-Wing Chase Variant and Anakin Skywalker's Delta 7B with R2-D2. Each ship comes with a 1" tall minifigure, and some figures even get a droid companion, which can pilot the ship and enhance play. The Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Starfighter Class Series 3 Box set should be priced around $80, will be limited to only 1,500 pieces, and will only be found in the Jazwares Vault.

Star Wars Starfighter Class Series 3 Box Set

"The Star Wars Starfighter Class Series 3 Box Set is the best way to complete your Micro Galaxy Squadron collection. If you were unable to grab every vehicle and micro-figure accessory when they launched in stores, then this set was made specifically for you."

"Build your fleet with the STAR WARS™ Micro Galaxy Squadron Starfighter Class Series 3 Box Set. This limited edition collection cis exclusive to Jazwares Vault and features all five Series 3 3-inch Starfighter Class packs, including both Rare and Chase vehicles. Complete your collection with General Grievous, Clone Pilot, New Republic X-Wing, Poe Dameron's X-Wing with BB-8, and Anakin Skywalker's Starship with R2-D2. All vehicles are incredibly detailed, authentically scaled, and finely displayed in premium packaging. The set also includes 1-inch micro-figure accessories, unique to each vehicle and compatible with all Micro Galaxy Squadron craft. Officially licensed STAR WARS product from Jazwares."

