Turtles Of Grayskull & Anansi Boys in Dark Horse August 2024 Solicits

Turtles Of Grayskull, Groo, Magic Order, Duck And Cover, Masked Macher, Anansi Boys, Midst, Summer Shadows and Survival Street in Dark Horse August 2024 Solicits

Masters Of The Universe/TMNT's Turtles Of Grayskull from Tim Seeley and Freddie Williams III leads Dark Horse's August 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as launches for Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys #1, Scott Snyder and Rafael Albuquerque's Duck And Cover #1, Groo Minstrel Melodies #1 by Sergio Aragones and Mark Evanier, David Goodman and Alex Andres' Masked Macher #1, Mark Millar and Mateo Bufagni's Magic Order Vol 5, Midst: Valorous Farmer #1 by Jasmine Walls and Aviv Or, John Harris Dunning and Ricardo Cabral's Summer Shadows #1, James Asmus, Jim Festante and Abylay Kussainov's Survival Street: Radical Left #1,

ANANSI BOYS I #4 CVR A MACK

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241095

JUN241096 – ANANSI BOYS I #4 CVR B MARTINBROUGH

(W) Neil Gaiman, Marc Bernardin (A) Shawn Martinbrough (CA) David Mack

It's time for Fat Charlie and his long-lost brother Spider to mourn the death of their father, Anansi, the god of stories. And in true dearly departed deity fashion, that means an epic night of wine, women and song-a night which will push Fat Charlie to the brink…

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

ARKHAM HORROR TERROR AT END OF TIME #2

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241097

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

A horde of monsters has risen from the dust, and Joe and Jenny find themselves outnumbered. The cultists provided them with just one clue: Greymont. But where-or who-is Greymont? Will Joe and Jenny find answers or more questions? And what further dangers lie within the shifting sands of the artifact?

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

BEYOND THE PALE #4

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241098

(W) Christofer Emgard (A / CA) Tomas Aira

War correspondent Hetta Sawyer came to Firebase Tartarus in Vietnam to find the truth about their disproportionate number of MIA soldiers. She's discovered an unimaginable evil: American GIs offered as blood sacrifice to a dark entity beyond comprehension. And now she's next in line to join them.

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

CANTO A PLACE LIKE HOME #4 CVR A ZUCKER

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241099

JUN241100 – CANTO A PLACE LIKE HOME #4 CVR B BEALS

JUN241101 – CANTO A PLACE LIKE HOME #4 CVR C 10 COPY WARD

(W) David M. Booher (A / CA) Drew Zucker

The end is nigh. Canto's people will make their final stand in familiar territory-Arcana. They know every path, every stone, every grain of dirt of their home. They stoke the furnaces, covering the land in smoke. With the enemy blinded, Canto may finally have the upper hand on the Shrouded Man… until the Shrouded Man reveals a trick of his own.

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS IV #5

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241102

(W) Jody Houser (A) Noah Hayes (CA) Jessica Mahon

Vox Machina seems to be racing against the clock when another member of the Tal'Dorei Council disappears after being attacked by a large, unknown entity! They'll have to hurry to get her back… but who can say no to a little bit of looting on the way?

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

CYBERPUNK 2077 OMNIBUS VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241103

(W) Bartosz Sztybor, Cullen Bunn (A) Miguel Valderrama, Jesus Hervas, Roberto Ricci

A collection of over 300 pages of blood, flesh, and steel cyberpunk action!

In Trauma Team, the sole surviving member of a trauma team squad goes back into the field only to face her living nightmare once again. In You Have My Word, a family is torn apart, forcing a grandmother to return to a life she left behind to seek revenge. And in Blackout, a braindance technician fights his inner demons while planning the perfect heist. Collects Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team #1-4, Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word #1-4, and Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout #1-4, and features a cover gallery and expanded sketchbook section!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

CYBERPUNK 2077 KICKDOWN #3 CVR A ELPHICK

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241104

JUN241105 – CYBERPUNK 2077 KICKDOWN #3 CVR B RUDCEF

JUN241106 – CYBERPUNK 2077 KICKDOWN #3 CVR C ARAUJO

JUN241107 – CYBERPUNK 2077 KICKDOWN #3 CVR D DOFRESH

(W) Tomasz Marchewka (A / CA) Jake Elphick

Maelstrom is fired up for the next race and with bodies on the floor, Mint will need Caliber's attention. With her yaiba revved up, she's got a hand to play, but being in cahoots with the NCPD is about to catch up to her… it'll take more than winning to seal this deal.

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

DUCK & COVER #1 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241108

JUN241109 – DUCK & COVER #1 CVR B ALBUQUERQUE

JUN241110 – DUCK & COVER #1 CVR C FOIL ALBUQUERQUE

JUN241111 – DUCK & COVER #1 CVR D 20 COPY JOHNSON

JUN241112 – DUCK & COVER #1 CVR E 25 COPY KRISTANTINA

JUN241113 – DUCK & COVER #1 CVR F FOC PHILLIPS VIRGIN

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Rafael Albuquerque

A manga-influenced teen adventure set in the strange post-apocalyptic America… of 1955. From the team behind the seminal Vertigo series American Vampire!

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BARFLY #3 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241114

JUN241115 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BARFLY #3 CVR B DARROW

JUN241116 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BARFLY #3 CVR C FOIL HEPBURN

(W) Patton Oswalt, Kyle Starks, Jordan Blum (A) Ryan Browne (CA) Scott Hepburn

Now that the Entomologist is back to full power again what does this mean for the superhero world of Minor Threats-and what does it mean for our lovable loser Sh*teater? Join us for the third issue spin-off from the hit Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum series Minor Threats as our favorite henchmen continues to try his best in this terrible world, but probably, most definitely just eats more sh*t.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

GILT FRAME #2

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241117

(W) Matt Kindt, Margie Kindt (A / CA) Matt Kindt

The best detective in France is on the case… questioning every suspect and turning up the sordid history of a family full of gun-runners, art forgers, jewel thieves, and (at least one) murderer. Can our unlikely duo stumble, sneak, eavesdrop, adopt-a-pet, and literally (almost) cross swords with the premier detective in Paris and solve the murder grisly murder in time to catch their flight home?

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

GRENDEL DEVILS CRUCIBLE DEFIANCE #3 CVR A WAGNER

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241118

JUN241119 – GRENDEL DEVILS CRUCIBLE DEFIANCE #3 CVR B HITCHCOCK

(W) Matt Wagner (A / CA) Matt Wagner

Attacked by vampires while traveling to Hari and Ptolomey's safe camp, Grendel and his new allies barely survive the trip to a protected clan base, but they-like the few who remain in the Cult of Grendel-refuse to die.

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

GROO MINSTREL MELODIES #1

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241120

(W) Sergio Aragones, Mark Evanier (A / CA) Sergio Aragones

The Groo-verse's hapless wandering minstrel and his smart daughter, Kayli, roam the land… Traveling from town to town, they sing tales of Groo wherever they go, bringing laughter, joy, and lessons to the townsfolk… and hopefully some kopins to their pockets! Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier begin another epic, hilarious Groo series, with colors by Carrie Strachan and letters by Stan Sakai!

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

JOY OPERATIONS 2 #4 CVR A BYRNE

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241121

JUN241122 – JOY OPERATIONS 2 #4 CVR B SAMPSON

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Stephen Byrne

Everything was fine until the joy operation: when one of the city trusts implanted the psyche of one of their en.voi's into master en.voi Joy Corrigan. Now Hampton and Joy live in the same body! They are just getting used to what that means for their life, love, and future when the world decides to blame them for everything that's gone wrong. It's now Joy and Hampton against the world. This is the earth-shattering conclusion to this all-new chapter of this sci-fi extravaganza!

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

HELEN OF WYNDHORN #5 CVR A EVELY (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241123

JUN241124 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #5 CVR B FOIL EVELY (RES)

JUN241125 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #5 CVR C 10 COPY WALTA (RES)

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Bilquis Evely

In this penultimate issue, Helen's frustrations continue to exacerbate as her drinking worsens and her longing for the ways of the other fantasy world continue to plague the house of Wyndhorn.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

INTO UNBEING PART ONE #4 CVR A SHERMAN

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241126

JUN241127 – INTO UNBEING PART ONE #4 CVR B BAKER

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

Final issue! When a member of the expedition team is irreparably wounded, the two remaining scientists must find a way to survive. As they trudge through hellish tunnels filled with waist deep mire, their ultimate survival comes face to face with an unconscionable problem… What do they do about the team's dead weight?

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

LUNAR LODGE #4 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241128

(W) Tyler Marceca (A) Mirko Colak (CA) Mario Alberti

The Lunar Lodge, designed to keep werewolves safely boarded during a full moon, has been completely overrun. Suffering a major containment breach perpetrated by one of its guests under the belief that the howlers should embrace their true nature. Meanwhile, Rob Moreland finds himself in the middle of the gruesome chaos, trying to avoid being mauled to death and keeping his transformed wife safe from the hotel staff looking to put down the loose werewolves.

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

KILL ALL IMMORTALS #3 CVR A BARRETT (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241129

JUN241130 – KILL ALL IMMORTALS #3 CVR B MANHANINI (RES)

(W) Zackary Kaplan (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Oliver Barrett

A Viking indulges in life's feast like a king, but hardens their heart to those mortals beneath them. As Frey travels to the mystic artic to unlock the family's supernatural origins, she realizes there is more at stake than her romance and freedom, but how far will she go to overthrow her family's reign?

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

MASKED MACHER #1 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241131

(W) David Goodman (A / CA) Alex Andres

It's the 1930s and aspiring actor Tony Hollywood is about to make his big break! He's finally got an audition for the role that will change his life, but a flat tire sends him to a different stage. Breaking down outside a wrestling arena lands him a new part to play… the Masked Macher! Hey, it pays (even if no one knows what a "macher" is).

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

MAGIC ORDER V #1 CVR A BUFFAGNI (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241132

JUN241133 – MAGIC ORDER V #1 CVR B B&W BUFFAGNI (MR)

JUN241134 – MAGIC ORDER V #1 CVR C LEE (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Matteo Buffagni

The final volume begins as Cordelia Moonstone is told she's going to die soon and there's nothing she can do about it. She broke the rules and now she has to pay the price, just like all her friends.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

MASTERS OF UNIVERSE TMNT TURTLES OF GRAYSKULL #1 CVR A WILLI

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241135

JUN241136 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE TMNT TURTLES OF GRAYSKULL #1 CVR B SAKAI

JUN241137 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE TMNT TURTLES OF GRAYSKULL #1 CVR C ZIRIT

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Freddie Williams II

By the power of Grayskull…Turtle Power! When the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles came across Krang and Shredder making a deal with some otherworldly 'demon-mage' named Skeletor, things got hella-weird and they ended up in Eternia! It turns out, when you mix Ultrom mutagen with demon magic you get a nasty purple poison-and it's brought Eternia to the brink of chaos. So, Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey are teaming up with the Masters of the Universe to kick some blue boney butt. The only problem is… He-Man is missing in action.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

MIDST VALOROUS FARMER #1

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241138

(W) Jasmine Walls (A) Aviv Or (CA) Will Kirkby

In the Un, the Trust can make or break you…. For years Hildebrand has run the family farm alone, with only their reliable old truck, a few far-off neighbors, and their own common sense to rely on. When they're hit by a series of disasters, they must take desperate measures to keep the farm going. But the source of those disasters isn't done with Hildebrand, even as their life starts unraveling….

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

NIGHT CLUB II #2 CVR A RAMIREZ (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241139

JUN241140 – NIGHT CLUB II #2 CVR B B&W RAMIREZ (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Juanan Ramirez

Sam was the sweet, chubby best friend at school. Now that he's a vampire, he's become the biggest jock in his year and hammering win after win on the basketball court. The girls love him, and so do the bullies, but his friends are getting very concerned.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #12 CVR A ROBLES

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241141

JUN241142 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #12 CVR B BIONDI

JUN241143 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #12 CVR C 10 FIUMARA

(W) Tate Brombal, Nick Robles (A) Soo Lee (CA) Nick Robles

Christopher is pushing himself and his powers further than he ever has before! Will he be able to help monsterkind as he breaks these barriers or will he further alienate his friends in the Monster Club? And how will his mother feel after explicitly forbidding these experiments?

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

PARANOID GARDENS #3 CVR A WESTON

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241144

JUN241145 – PARANOID GARDENS #3 CVR B STOKOE

(W) Gerard Way, Shaun Simon (A / CA) Chris Weston

Loo and the care center staff are troubled when they discover the living gardens they reside on is dying. As she desperately hunts for a cure a mysterious spy employed by a bizarre amusement park gets in her way to keep the gardens from healing.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

PATRA #2 CVR A KOLINS

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241146

JUN241147 – PATRA #2 CVR B WALTA

(W) James Robinson (A / CA) Scott Kolins

Young 'Patra needs all her wits to elude maniac Jeremy Jones, as he hunts her through the night. At the same time, she meets the ghost of her dead sister who appears with many startling revelations and a terrifying quest for her to undertake. And we also learn Jeremy Jones isn't the only monster Dr. Dakari resides over when he lists the terrifying extent of his many psychotic patients. Join the insanity of a brave young girl's nightmarish journey through the world of serial slasher killers that evoke the great horror films of yore.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

PRODIGY SLAVES OF MARS #2 CVR A LANDINI (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241148

JUN241149 – PRODIGY SLAVES OF MARS #2 CVR B B&W LANDINI (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Stefano Landini

Stripped of his wealth, his status, and his multinational corporation, Edison Crane is homeless and on the run from the police for murder. Who does the world's smartest man turn to when he needs help? His older, smart brother, of course.

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

RESIDENT ALIEN BOOK OF LIFE #4

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241150

(W) Peter Hogan (A / CA) Steve Parkhouse

As the alien explorer Harry and human nurse Asta adjust to having daughter Clover in their lives, some friends of Harry's decide to drop in. Is this the visitation of the century-or an old mistake coming back to haunt Harry?! Our favorite alien-in-hiding protagonist may not be getting the quaint, small-town family life he was hoping for!

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

SEANCE IN ASYLUM #3 CVR A MUTTI

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241151

JUN241152 – SEANCE IN ASYLUM #3 CVR B KETNER

(W) Clay McLeod Chapman (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

More and more patients are acting strangely at The Ashcroft Hospital and none of the doctors know why. What's happening to the infirmed and feeble-minded men and women who wander its halls? They are changing, seemingly possessed… Only Alicia knows the truth-these patients are possessed, their bodies now vessels for spirits brought over from the other side-but no one will believe her. Not Dr. Templeton. Not even close confidant Dr. Reginald Waters. What Alicia fears the most, what no one is willing to admit, is that the number of possessed patients is only growing… until it's too late.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADV ECHOES OF FEAR #2

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241153

(W) George Mann (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Eduardo Mello

Jedi Knight Reath Silas and Jedi Padawan Amadeo Azzazzo delve deeper into the history of the Echo Stones. In doing so, they unearth the epic tale of Jedi Master Barnabas Vim and his Padawan Vix Fonnick as they try to recover an Echo Stone from the hands of a Jedi Wayfinder who risks being seduced by its force-amplifying power.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #10 CVR A TOLIB

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241154

JUN241155 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #10 CVR B MARAN

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

More all-ages adventures set in the period of the High Republic!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

SUMMER SHADOWS #1

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241156

(W) John Harris Dunning (A / CA) Ricardo Cabral

Nick Landry is on the unspoilt Greek island of Avraxos to look for his ex. Anthony was the love of his life, and without knowing why he left, Nick can't move on. But Anthony isn't the only one to disappear on Avraxos. Coast guard officer Alekos Kourkoulos is on the trail of another young man missing on the island. They learn they both fell in with the glamorous set onboard a jet-black super yacht, the Nyx, before vanishing. As the mystery deepens, Nick and Alekos discover that the brighter the sunshine, the darker the shadows…

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

SURVIVAL STREET RADICAL LEFT #1 CVR A KUSSAINOV

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241157

JUN241158 – SURVIVAL STREET RADICAL LEFT #1 CVR B DEWEY

(W) James Asmus, Jim Festante (A / CA) Abylay Kussainov

The political satire action-adventure hit series returns! After America is sold off to private companies, this A-B-C-Team of ex-entertainers rescues kids from cruel company towns. But Portland can't hold everyone, and the cracks are about to break . . . Prepare for a radical departure in the series Library Journal called a "blisteringly satirical mash-up of Sesame Street and Robocop." A candy coating of pop culture madness, humor, cartoonishly absurd hyper-violence, and just enough hope to keep holding on.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

TINY TINAS WONDERLANDS LAND OF GIANTS #2

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241159

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Luisa Russo

With Claptrap playing Hilly the Kid's digitized diary, the party can finally figure out the reason for his ruckus-and maybe how to put a stop to it. That is, if they don't get sidelined by side quests! With Tiny Tina running the show anything can happen! A new comic tie-in to video games Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Borderlands!

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241160

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly, Jodie Bellaire

Tensions rise, and a determined stranger's arrival adds to the uncertainty. When King Shrewd decides that Fitz must learn The Skill, the harsh training of the Skillmaster Galen will bring Fritz to a breaking point. Fitz's journey of resilience and self-doubt takes an emotional toll, while Burrich and Molly offer support. Collects Assassin's Apprentice II #1-6.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

WITCHER CORVO BIANCO #4 CVR A MASTANTUONO

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241161

JUN241162 – WITCHER CORVO BIANCO #4 CVR B ZONJIC

JUN241163 – WITCHER CORVO BIANCO #4 CVR C NEYEF

JUN241164 – WITCHER CORVO BIANCO #4 CVR D MOLINA

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Corrado Mastantuono

Between a witcher and an elf, the captive they're after is found to be something much more shocking. Trust, identity, and progeny-the land of Corvo Bianco is revealed to be worth any sacrifice. While Yennefer is caught at the center of the feud, there is more than one trick being played…

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

BLACK HAMMER OMNIBUS TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241165

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Rich Tommaso, Dean Ormston, Emi Lenox

Years after Black Hammer and the rest of Spiral City's greatest heroes seemingly died defeating the cosmic despot known as Anti-God, Lucy Weber, the daughter of Black Hammer, took up his mantle and carried on the legacy of her father. Years after that, Lucy, and the world, have moved on. Living in the suburbs of Spiral City, Lucy is married and has children. But all is not blissful. Her marriage is falling apart, her job has reached a dead end, and for mysterious reasons, she hasn't picked up the hammer in years. But, as her domestic life begins to crumble, the secrets of the last twenty years, and the reasons Lucy really gave up being Black Hammer, begin to resurface, threatening her family, and the peace she has tried hard to find for herself. Collects Black Hammer Reborn #1-12 in a deluxe, oversized paperback format with a new cover, sketchbook extras, and more!

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

SRP: 0

BLACKING OUT HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241166

(W) Chip Mosher (A) Peter Krause, Giulia Brusco, Ed Dukeshire

A disgraced ex-cop, Conrad, seeks redemption by unraveling an unsolved murder during Southern California's fire season. Conrad follows a lone clue-a discarded crucifix-to unravel the death of Karen Littleton, whose body was found amid a blaze that scorched 10,000 acres. The search leads him to clash with the victim's father and prime suspect, Robert Littleton, as well as hostile former colleagues on the local police force. All the while, Conrad combats his consuming alcoholism and fading faculties. Will his "questionable" methods net him a murderer, or will the grizzled detective be brought to his knees by heartbreak and addiction? Find out, in this all-new edition of Blacking Out, a scorching crime noir comic set in a small town in the dry California desert.

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

BLUE BOOK TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241167

(W) James TynionIV (A) Michael Avon Oeming

In 1947, Kenneth Arnold flew his Call-Air A-2 over the skies of the Pacific Northwest when all of a sudden he saw a blinding flash of silver light. What followed was a bizarre and difficult to explain encounter with several flying objects that would change the course of his life forever. Tiny Onion Studios and Dark Horse Comics present a line of upcoming creator-owned work from the mind of James Tynion IV across a broad spectrum of his interests, from non-fiction supernatural encounters to high concept coming-of-age monster comics. Collects the Dark Horse Comics series Blue Book: 1947 #1-5.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SRP: 0

CAT GAMER TP VOL 06

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241168

(W) Wataru Nadatani (A / CA) Wataru Nadatani

Living with cats Musubi and Soboro every day is an adventure, and in her daily quests, Riko couldn't ask for a better team! "Leveling up" in skills, surprises, and adventures, Riko discovers what it's like living with two cats! Wataru Nadatani's hilarious manga series is translated by Zack Davisson (Demon Days, Kaibyo: The Supernatural Cats of Japan) and lettered by Susie Lee of Studio Cutie. Nominated for the "Best Manga" Harvey Award in 2022 and 2023!

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SRP: 0

COMPLETE HARROW COUNTY HC

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241169

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Tyler Crook

Dark Horse Comics proudly presents this complete collection of the entire comics run of essential horror series Harrow County in a single, oversized hardcover book with a slipcase, ribbon, and a brand-new painted cover. Emmy always knew that the woods surrounding her home crawled with ghosts and monsters. But on the eve of her eighteenth birthday, she learns that she is connected to these creatures-and to the land itself-in a way she never imagined. Could Emmy be the reincarnation of an infamous witch? As supernatural forces that baffle the imagination align against her, Emmy must decide whether she will embrace or deny her destiny… with the fate of every soul-living or otherwise-hanging in the balance! Collects Harrow County #1-32.

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

DEN HC VOL 04 (RES) (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241170

(W) Richard Corben (A / CA) Richard Corben

Several years after our last adventure, Den is battered and broken after Kath abandons him. Determined to get her back he transforms to muscular glory and fights his way back to Neverwhere on another bizarre journey. Den Volume 4: Dreams and Alarums is the next book in a series of deluxe graphic novels from renowned creator Richard Corben's library to be published by Dark Horse Comics. This special edition also features bonus material, art pages restored by long-time Corben collaborator José Villarrubia, re-lettered by Nate Piekos of Blambot, and an introduction by Cullen Bunn, all presented in a gorgeous hardcover with a dust jacket.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

DRACULA GN VOL 01 THE IMPALER

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241171

(W) Matt Wagner (A) Kelley Jones, Jos? Villarrubia

Comic book veterans Matt Wagner and Kelley Jones join forces on this new graphic novel take on the world's most famous vampire! The first of four planned volumes, The Impaler explores the legendary count before his debut in Bram Stoker's novel-from his first foray into the dark arts to his rise to lord of the undead! Wagner and Jones explore the veiled stories from Dracula, diving into the bloody, horrifying events between the lines of the famed horror novel.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

DUDLEY DATSON & FOREVER MACHINE TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241172

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jamal Igle

Have you ever wondered why all the great figures in history had a pet companion, and if they were all running from the same mysterious threat? Such questions have never crossed the mind of Dudley Datson, a fifteen year-old with a penchant for invention. But when dastardly foes turn his world upside down, Dudley is going to have to start facing things beyond his wildest imagination in this modern day fable. Collects the comic book series Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine #1-3, originally published by Comixology Originals.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

EC ARCHIVES VAULT OF HORROR TP VOL 05

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241173

(W) Al Feldstein, Johnny Craig (A) Bill Gaines, Graham Ingels, Jack Davis (A / CA) Johnny Craig

Dark Horse Comics brings even more macabrely majestic stories from the Vault!

Now in an affordable oversized paperback, this terrifying tome features dozens of horrifying tales drawn by all-star comic artists Johnny Craig, Graham Ingels, Joe Orlando, Jack Davis, Jack Kamen, Graham Ingels, and George Evans! Collects Vault of Horror issues #36-40.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

EERIE ARCHIVES TP VOL 08

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241174

(W) Esteban Maroto, Doug Moench (A) Jose Bea, Esteban Maroto

The first name in sci-fi, fantasy, and horror continues its spectacular run, now in an affordably priced, oversized paperback! Warren Publishing's outlet for everything fantastic, sinister and otherworldly travels into the early '70s at light speed! Eerie Archives Volume 8 collects issues #37-#41 of the original Eerie magazine series. This excursion features the work of comic book luminaries Ernie Col n, Mike Ploog, and Dave Cockrum, as well as fan-favorite Eerie creators Doug Moench, Don Glut, Tom Sutton, Sanjulian, Esteban Maroto, and Steve Skeates. Collects Eerie magazine #37-#41.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

FORTUNE & GLORY MUSICAL TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241175

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Bill Walko, Wes Dzioba

In the midst of the unprecedented success of Brian Michael Bendis's character-defining run writing Ultimate Spider-Man, and the box office record-breaking Spider-Man films, the writer received a phone call that no one could have predicted. Spidey was going to Broadway, and Bendis was being tapped to collaborate with rock royalty to help the webslinger "find his voice" on stage. Could he overcome his own ignorance about musicals, or would he exit stage left before production began? Brian Michael Bendis, cartoonist Bill Walko, colorist Wes Dzioba, and letterer Josh Reed, come together to tackle the stranger-than-fiction events behind the curtain of the pre-production of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. This is the second book in his celebrated and award-winning autobiographical tell-all graphic novels that proves there really is "no business like show business" (thank god!).

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

GHOSTBUSTERS TP VOL 01 BACK IN TOWN

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241176

(W) David M. Booher (A) Blue Delliquanti, Mildred Louis, Cris Peter, Jimmy Betancourt

A year and a half after the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Ghostbusters are officially back in business and headed to where it all began: New York City!

Callie, Gary, Trevor, and Phoebe are moving into the Firehouse and ready to take on the Spengler family business…or are they? Ghostbusting on top of changing family dynamics has a way of going awry-and that's exactly what one sinister paranormal force is counting on. Collects Ghostbusters: Back in Town #1-4.

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

INNOCENT OMNIBUS TP VOL 03 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241177

(W) Shin'ichi Sakamoto (A) Shin'ichi Sakamoto

The rivalry between Charles-Henri and his sister has hit a peak. With Charles-Henri accepting his position as head of House Sanson and Marie-Joseph rejecting all convention, the conflict threatens to shatter the family legacy. Meanwhile, Charles meets a young prince who invites him to the Palace of Versailles, but this is no place for an executioner… Available in English for the first time, collecting volumes 7-9 of the original manga series, Shin'ichi Sakamoto masterfully fictionalizes the true life of Charles-Henri Sanson, the "Gentleman of Paris," who performed nearly three thousand executions in 18th century France.

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

MEDUSA GN

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241178

(W) Tony Parker (A) Tony Parker

A superhero graphic novel with a mythological twist by Eisner-nominated artist Tony Parker. Everything you know about Medusa is a lie. Forever cursed to be remembered as a monster, this ageless yet very mortal hero has spent millennia saving humanity from the horrors of legend. But now, today, in Scotland, she has met a foe that makes even the gods hide in fear. Armed with unwavering resolve, will the mighty Medusa be able to save mankind one last time?

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

NAKED CITY HC

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241179

(W) Tony Parker (A) Tony Parker

In this long-awaited graphic comedy from an esteemed illustrator and storyteller, three bohemians struggle to answer the question: "Is it possible for an artist to survive in the 21st Century?" A young singer poses for a painter who has shifted from landscapes to nudes, and both of them learn a thing or two about the purpose of art and the meaning of success. The original graphic novel Naked City takes us inside the head of native New York artist, Eric Drooker (frequent cover artist for The New Yorker). His award-winning graphic novels-beginning with Flood-have charted new terrain for the form, and Blood Song is soon to be a major motion picture. Don't miss this epic meditation on art and life.

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES HC ZAPPED (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241180

(W) Paul Tobin (A) Luisa Russo (A / CA) Jesse Hamm

More and more custard pies and zombies are appearing seemingly out of thin air every day! The custard pies are pretty nice, but these zombies are becoming a real problem! It's almost like these Zombies are Automatically Produced, so Patrice, Nate, and Crazy Dave will have to get to the bottom of things before Neighborville is "Zapped" beyond recovery! Eisner Award-winning writer Paul Tobin collaborates with the amazing artist Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau for a brand-new Plants vs. Zombies original graphic novel, with lavish lettering by Eisner-nominated Steve Dutro and gorgeous colors by Heather Breckel!

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

SATANS SWARM TP (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241181

(W) Steve Niles (A) Piotr Kowalski

A brand-new horror story as a fully self-contained, original graphic novel by Steve Niles (30 Days of Night)! Dr. Philip Morgan invites entomologists, young influencers, and a reporter amongst others to his secluded coastal research facility for a mysterious and bizarre study. What they find is a zoo of death, where local residents have been eaten to the bone, and the specimens they have come to understand have them on the menu next.

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

SMALL TOWN SPIRITS GN

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241182

(W) Zack Keller (A) Gabriele Bagnoli

There is a town in Ireland where people still do Halloween the old-fashioned way: an annual sporting competition to honor the Spirits. Every year, the perfect, prestigious O'Dell family makes an absolute mockery of the lovable but laughable Flanagan family at The Spirit Games, dashing their dreams of winning. But this year, teenage troublemaker Pad Flanagan plans to change everything: he tricks the Spirit of an ancient Celtic hero into training his family for the big event… accidentally opening a supernatural floodgate of mischief, magic and monsters that threatens to destroy his town.

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

ART OF RETURNAL HC

DARK HORSE PRH

JUN241183

(W) Housemarque (A) Housemarque

A hardcover art book chronicling the development of the dark science-fiction time-looping rouguelike bullet hell adventure shooter!

When Selene Vassos crash-lands on a mysterious alien planet while in search of a cryptic signal, she's made to face treacherous landscapes, hostile creatures, and a ceaseless time loop that returns her to the moment of her crash each time she would otherwise have died. This oversized volume collects concept art of the volatile biomes and terrifying enemies, as well as insightful commentary from the game's creative team.

Dark Horse Books and Housemarque collaborate to present The Art of Returnal. Journey alongside Selene through a beautiful and dangerous world with art and anecdotes from the developers of the BAFTA-winning game.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

