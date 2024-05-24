Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Heading to MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 24th of May, 2024

Marvel's August 2024 solicits and solicitations topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool, but I'm now heading to MCM London Comic Con.

Article Summary

  • Marvel's August 2024 solicitations lead at Bleeding Cool, MCM London Comic Con next.
  • Writing live from the District Line en route to the ExCel Centre for MCM Comic Con.
  • Details on Marvel Comics' full solicits and DC Comics' tiered promotions feature.
  • Recaps of past LITG comic stories, including non-binary Power Rangers and more.

Marvel's August 2024 solicits and solicitations topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool, but today it's time to head to MCM London Comic Con, so I am writing this on the District Line, about to change at Paddington for the Elizabeth line, before whizzing to the ExCel Centre. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Marvel Comics' Full Solicits & Solicitations For August 2024

Marvel Comics' Full Solicits in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

  1. Marvel Comics' Full Solicits & Solicitations For August 2024
  2. Psylocke, Don't Talk to Omega Sentinel About Partition- X-Men Spoilers
  3. Bleeding Cool Presents IDW's Full August 2024 Solicits With Turtles
  4. DC Comics Brings Back Tiered Promotions And Prices For Absolute Power
  5. Frankensteining Together 33 Marvel Comics August 2024 Solicits 
  6. J. Michael Straczynski Returns To Spider-Man For Black Suit & Blood
  7. Tom King Writes Archie's Decision, Choosing Between Betty & Veronica
  8. The Differences Between Blood Hunt #2 Standard And Red Band (Spoilers)
  9. The Return Of Green Goblin Twice In Amazing Spider-Man #50 (Spoilers) 
  10. Life #1, Missionary #1 & Time Waits #1 in Dstlry August 2024 Solicits

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Anne Rice's Immortal Universe

anne rice
Image: AMC Networks
  1. Anne Rice's Immortal Universe: AMC Invites You to "Night Island"
  2. Roy Thomas Complains About Fire And Ice Comics, Dynamite Responds
  3. Knightfall Batman Emerges from the Shadows with McFarlane Toys
  4. Disgraced Cartoonist Rolf Harris Dies, Aged 93 
  5. Cities: Skylines & Remastered Reveals Full Slate Of Content
  6. Why Didn't Marvel Comics Call This a ROMNIBUS? 
  7. Fear the Walking Dead S08E02 Biggest TWDU Heartbreaker Yet: Review
  8. Max: Warner Bros. Discovery Removing "HBO" Was Smart Move (Seriously)
  9. Who Is Really After City Boy In Gotham? (Spoilers)
  10. The Marvel &; IDW Comics Delayed This Week By Diamond Truck Crash 
  11. Diamond Comic Distributors Is Suddenly Very Busy With News
  12. No More Free San Diego Comic-Con For Comic Stores, Must Pay $330
  13. Bryce Gold Is The New Head Of Comics At Kickstarter
  14. The Last Person I Knew Still At Comixology, Bryce Gold, Has Left
  15. Zoom Rockman's Jewish Hall Of Fame As A Comic Book Gallery
  16. Kauzo Umezz's Cat-Eyed Boy in Viz Media August 2023 Solicits
  17. Fear the Walking Dead in The Daily LITG, 23rd of May, 2023

LITG two years ago, Mighty Morphin Non-Binary Power Rangers

Mighty Morphin Non-Binary Power Rangers In The Daily LITG, 24th May 2022

  1. The New Non-Binary Mighty Morphin Power Ranger, The Death Ranger
  2. DC To Launch New Batman Incorporated Series As Well As Batman V Robin
  3. Night Court Star Melissa Rauch: "I Love This Cast"; Shares New Images
  4. The Last Samurai: Ken Watanabe 'Step Forward' for Asian Representation
  5. Saturday Night Live Posts Davidson, Bryant, McKinnon Goodbye Sketches
  6. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Explains Why Tom Ellis Can't Be THIS Lucifer
  7. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #1 Review: Versatile Enough
  8. Batman: Beyond the White Knight #3 Preview: Still a Little Batty
  9. Will Deino Be The June 2022 Pokémon GO Community Day Focus?
  10. Dark Crisis To Bring Back Young Justice Villain – The Mighty Endowed?
  11. DC Comics Adds Discounts, Returnability to Bump Dark Crisis #2 Numbers
  12. BRZRKR Still #1 Heading Into Its Most BRZRK Issue Yet
  13. Kid Toussaint & Aveline Stokart's Elle(s) From Ablaze in August 2022
  14. What If Russia Invaded Japan? Antarctic Press August 2022 Solicits
  15. Something About SNL In The Daily LITG, 23rd May 2022

LITG three years ago – Transformers The Movie Is Moving Again

Relive Transformers: The Movie With New Figures Coming From Hasbro
Credit: Hasbro

  1. Relive Transformers: The Movie With New Figures Coming From Hasbro
  2. New Premium Transformers Bumblebee and Optimus Prime Figures Arrive
  3. Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic Gina Carano Collateral Damage?
  4. Transformers Shattered Glass Starscream Figure Debuts With Hasbro
  5. Prodigal Son: Tom Payne Shares Thoughts; #SaveProdigalSon Campaign
  6. Hey DC, Please Don't Change The Way We See Locke & Key and Sandman
  7. Geoff Johns Gone Wild in Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 [Preview]
  8. Magneto Hears Voices in His Head in Mutant Force #1 [Preview]
  9. Pokémon TCG Previews Cards From Chilling Reign
  10. Galarian Weezing Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
  11. Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  12. The Peak 1990s Nostalgia of Simpsons Comics and Stories #1, at Auction
  13. Ahoy Comics' Snelson to 'Mock Dying Breath of White Male Entitlement'
  14. Showcase #97: First Power Girl Solo Comic Up for Auction
  15. First Guardians Of The Galaxy, Marvel Super-Heroes #18, At Auction
  16. Second Sight Launches Menagerie and Chess-Masters in August Solicits
  17. MJ Rodriguez, Writing & Drawing Her Own Comic, and Would Play Elektra
  18. Samuel Spano's Nine Stones Launches in Behemoth August 2021 Solicits
  19. Doctor Who's Paradise Towers Gets A Sequel As A Comic Book
  20. A New Milo Manara Exhibition to Open in Belgium in June
  21. Transformers The Movie, Moving Again, The Daily LITG, 23rd May 2021

LITG four years ago – 13 Reasons Why

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but eyes were elsewhere, and here are 13 Reasons Why.

  1. 13 Reasons Why Graduating Class Yearbook Pics Hold Clues and Secrets
  2. Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
  3. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Dance Holds Up Nicely to The Original
  4. Nightmare Before Christmas Gets "Best Of" Figures from Diamond
  5. DC Tells Diamond Retailers That Comics Will Be Late
  6. Warhammer 40,000: Games Workshop Announces 9th Edition Rules
  7. NJPW, Stardom Wrestler Hana Kimura Passes Away, Age 22
  8. Funko Funkoween Reveals – Stephen King and Universal Monsters
  9. Nicola Murray Was in Love With Malcolm Tucker in The Thick Of It
  10. Peter Parker's Original Response to the Return of Gwen Stacy
  11. Sam Humphries Not Allowed to Talk Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy, Does Anyway
  12. Godzilla King of the Monsters Gets A New Statue from X-Plus
  13. Netflix Corrected Back to the Future Error, Writer Says

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Pat Shand, writer of Wonderland, Grimm Fairy Tales, Destiny NY, Robyn Hood and more.
  • Moses Lopez, creator for Mayhem Comics.
  • Theo Dwyer of Bleeding Cool

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

