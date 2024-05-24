Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CampFire Studio, Qooland Games, Soulmask

Soulmask Pushes Early Access Release Up To End Of May

After receiving a ton of praise from their recent Beta period, Qooland Games has decided to bump up the release of Soulmask.

Article Summary Soulmask's Early Access launch is now May 31, 2024, moved up by Qooland Games.

Players become the last one with a mystical mask in an ancient, mysterious world.

Revolutionary AI manages tribesmen for farming, defense without micromanagement.

Features eight weapon types and 58 combat styles, alongside unique mask abilities.

Indie game developer CampFire Studio and publisher Qooland Games have pushed up the Early Access release date for their game Soulmask. This morning, the team confirmed the game will now come out on May 31, 2024, a whole three weeks earlier than planned. The entire reason for this was based on the positive feedback they got from the community as they left the recent Beta period. So enjoy getting the game ahead of when you expected it!

Soulmask

In Soulmask, players assume the role of the last one, blessed with a mystical mask, tasked with surviving in a land rich in enigmatic beliefs and ancient civilizations. Start with nothing and embark on a quest to explore, build, recruit tribesmen, and ultimately unravel the veiled truths of this world's past civilizations. As players navigate through a world bustling with diverse, lifelike creatures, the question arises: will you rise as the apex hunter or fall prey to the wilderness? Master the art of survival, learn from your environment, and ascend the food chain while steering clear of dangers like ferocious black panthers.

Soulmask introduces a revolutionary AI system for managing intelligent tribesmen, enabling players to efficiently handle tasks like farming, production, and defense. From automatically satisfying their needs to helping with inventory management, tribesmen can add to the experience instead of becoming a chore. This innovative approach allows players to lead their tribe without getting bogged down in mundane management details. The game provides eight different types of weapons and boasts an array of 58 combat styles and skills, each reflecting real-world physics. Whether you prefer the brute force of a giant sword or the of gauntlets, Soulmask offers a combat experience tailored to every player's style. Players can collect an array of unique masks, each with their own traits and abilities that change the game in a variety of ways allowing players to shape their exploration and combat to their own style.

