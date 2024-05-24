Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, dexter, one piece, rick and morty, scarlett johansson, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the boys, the walking dead: dead city, Wheel of Fortune

Reacher, Wheel of Fortune, TWD: Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wheel of Fortune, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, One Piece, TWD: Dead City, Rick and Morty, Reacher & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's Wheel of Fortune, Charles Barkley/Inside The NBA, Prime Video's El Gato, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, WWE SummerSlam, Scarlett Johansson/OpenAI, Paramount+'s Evil, Netflix's One Piece, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Disney+'s X-Men '97, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, BBC's Doctor Who, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's The Boys, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, WWE/UFC, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, Luke Cage/Mike Colter, NBC's Seinfeld, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Reacher, Wheel of Fortune, Charles Barkley/Inside The NBA, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Scarlett Johansson/OpenAI, One Piece, TWD: Dead City, The Boys, Rick and Morty, Dexter: Original Sin & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 24, 2024:

Reacher Season 3: The Dutch Giant's "Paulie" Marks His Territory

Wheel of Fortune Contestant's Guess Leaves Him Butt of The Joke

Charles Barkley: David Zaslav, WBD "Clowns" for How They Handled NBA

El Gato: Lorenza Izzo Joins Prime Video, Carrasco Comic Book Adapt

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Anson Mount Has "Wrapped-ish" Season 3

WWE Expands SummerSlam to Two-Day Capitalist Extravaganza

Scarlett Johansson Gets Siri's Support in OpenAI/ChatGPT Controversy

Evil Stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi on Endgame, Future

One Piece Scores Big in Netflix Data Dump: 500+ Million Hours Viewed

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3: Renner Shares Preview Clip; New Images

X-Men '97: Newton Brothers Soundtrack This Friday; Tracklist Released

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Teaser: Filming Now Underway

Doctor Who: "73 Yards" Preview; RTD Teases "Spooky," "Strange" Episode

AEW Dynamite Review: Tony Khan Doubles Down on Double or Nothing

The Boys S04: Homelander's The Seven Is Close to Living Up to Its Name

Rick and Morty: Cardoni, Belden Voice MultiVersus; Roiland Removed

Star Trek: Discovery: Frakes Gives Finale Preview Riker "Red Alert!"

WWE and UFC Assemble Consolidated TKO Live Events Strategy Team

Dexter: Original Sin: Gibson, Slater, Brown Set for Prequel Series

Luke Cage: Mike Colter Would Need "Good Script," Good Reason to Return

Seinfeld: Michael Richards Addresses On-Stage Racist Meltdown & More

Reacher, The Witcher, The Acolyte, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!