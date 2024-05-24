Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, Titan | Tagged: frazer irving, jeph loeb, klaus jansen, klaus janson, mcm, Werther Dell'Edera

From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con 2024 To The Other (Video)

From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con 2024 To The Other (Video) - with special attention to the comc creators of Artists Alley

It's time! MCM London Comic Con 2024 has landed, the Docklands are full of cosplayers, and the Elizabeth line to London ExCel is running at full capacity. And I've just bumped into comic book creators Klaus Janson, Werther Dell'Edera, Frazer Irving and Jeph Loeb, so I am definitely in the right place. Expect some comic book announcements from those folks in the next couple of days I reckon. But until then, it's time for the popular and rarely imitated From One Side Of The Show To The Other video – with special attention to comic book creators and publishers in and around Artists Alley. And all the blurry, juddery motion sickness you have come to expect. I'll be here all weekend long, feel free to shout at me if you see me (several people already have). Friday is meant to be the quiet day of the show, with folk at work and at school, in the middle of exam season as well. But as the video below showed, it gets busy very quickly. I wonder what tomorrow will bring? What few remaining tickets exist can be found here.

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

