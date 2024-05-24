Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: China Anne McClain, Descendants: The Rise of Red, disney

Descendants: The Rise Of Red Works Its Magic In August (TRAILER)

Get your hands up, VK's! The trailer & key art poster for Descendants: The Rise Of Red are here - with the film hitting Disney+ on July 12th.

Descendants: The Rise of Red has a full, official trailer out today, and fans of the series are going bonkers. Starring China Anne McClain as Uma, Kylie Cantrall as Rose Red, Malia Baker as Chole, the daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming, Brandy as Cinderella, Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, Dara Reneé as Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella, Joshua Colley as Young Hook, Peder Lindell as Morgie, Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother, Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin, Paolo Montalban as King Charming, and Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter, the continuation of the popular franchise that follows the trials and tribulations of the sons and daughters of fan-favorite Disney characters will return on Friday, July 12th, on Disney+, followed by a premiere on The Disney Channel on Friday, August 9th.

Descendants Are Back, And Fans Are Excited

"In this newest installment in the mega-hit "Descendants" franchise, former Villain Kid Uma, now headmaster of Auradon Prep, extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, and especially Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella's perfectionist daughter Chloe and travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set Red's mother down her villainous path."

Here is the final poster as well, looking super epic.

The Descendants series is one of the best things Disney has done in the last decade. Though it will be tough for some fans to see the series continue past the original VKs, it is hard to deny that the excitement is there when you watch that trailer. It gets the blood pumping, that is for sure.

Descendants: The Rise of Red drops on Disney+ on July 12th and then on The Disney Channel on August 9th.

