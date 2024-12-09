Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: action comics, mark waid

Justice League Has A New Way To Take Down Superman (Spoilers)

Justice League has a new way to take down Superman in this Wednesday's Action Comics #1079 from DC Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary Superman's misstep unleashes Phantom Zone criminals on Earth, sparking chaos in Action Comics #1079.

The Justice League devises a new plan to control Superman with Kryptonite gauntlets.

Firestorm introduces an elemental magic twist to counter the Zoners and Kryptonians.

Mark Waid and team deliver thrilling strategies in this week's Action Comics #1079.

In last week's Action Comics #1078 from Mark Waid and Dan Mora, Superman did an oopsie. By accidentally emptying the Phantom Zone (again), flooding the Earth with Kryptonians, and knocking himself down in the process. Looks like the Make Kandor Great Again mob were right. In this week's Action Comics #1079, drawn by Michael Shelfer, that means a lot to clean up. With the Superman family doing their best… and failing.

That's right, these illegal aliens are a) illegal in every way, b) aliens in every way, and c) called Zoners. But handily, they have a Justice League now, and Mark Waid is writing both books. Which is handy when he knows which Leaguers are available and what they can do. With elemental magic and, well, elemental magic.

And giving two prongs of attack against both the Zoners, the Kandorians and, I guess Superman if he ever tries anything. Because Firestorm has a great new way to take down Superman if he starts getting all handsy with the world.

You Justice Leaguer have got a Kryptonite gauntlet, you Justice Leaguer have got a Kryptonite gauntlet, and you Justice Leaguer have got a Kryptonite gauntlet! Everyone gets a Kryptonite Gauntlet! Action Comics #1079 by Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki, Michael Shelfer, and Skylar Patridge will be published this Wednesday from DC Comics.

ACTION COMICS #1079 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

PRISON BREAK! In a last-ditch attempt to save both the Earth and the Phantom Zone from certain annihilation, Superman has been knocked for a loop and is only just now regaining consciousness. But what's that in the distance? The tiny silhouettes of every single Phantom Zone prisoner freed and heading straight for him? Uh oh… Plus, the true villain behind Supergirl's mission reveals himself! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/11/2024

