Justice League: The Atom Project #2 Preview: Powers Gone Nuclear

Captain Atom's powers are acting up again in Justice League: The Atom Project #2, and the Atom Project's science team is brewing with dissent. Check out the preview here!

THE HUNT IS ON! As Nathaniel Adam makes a desperate attempt to escape the return of his atomic superpowers…another strange transformation within the hero known as Captain Atom begins! And this time, the good captain's powers will change the trajectory of the Justice League forever! Plus: dissent brews in the ranks among the science team at the heart of the Atom Project on the Watchtower…so why is Ryan Choi leading the mutiny?

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE ATOM PROJECT #2

DC Comics

1224DC034

1224DC035 – Justice League: The Atom Project #2 Lesley Leirix Li Cover – $4.99

1224DC036 – Justice League: The Atom Project #2 Kevin Wada Cover – $4.99

(W) John Ridley, Ryan Parrott (A/CA) Mike Perkins

THE HUNT IS ON! As Nathaniel Adam makes a desperate attempt to escape the return of his atomic superpowers…another strange transformation within the hero known as Captain Atom begins! And this time, the good captain's powers will change the trajectory of the Justice League forever! Plus: dissent brews in the ranks among the science team at the heart of the Atom Project on the Watchtower…so why is Ryan Choi leading the mutiny?

In Shops: 2/5/2025

SRP: $3.99

