Justice League Unlimited #2 Preview: Batman's Jungle Drama Unfolds

Justice League Unlimited #2 hits stores this Thursday. Can the elite JL team save a village from slaughter while uncovering the Darkseid heir mystery? Batman's decision looms.

INTO THE NEST OF THE PARADEMON! As the Justice League grapples with the ramifications of the Atom Project, a strange alert brings the team to the jungles of South America…and a horrific discovery. Can the elite Justice League strike force save a village from total slaughter? Plus…the mystery of the Darkseid heir deepens, and dissension in the ranks forces Batman's hand.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #2

DC Comics

1024DC001

1024DC002 – Justice League Unlimited #2 Simone Di Meo Cover – $4.99

1024DC003 – Justice League Unlimited #2 Mike Deodato Jr Cover – $4.99

1024DC004 – Justice League Unlimited #2 Ariel Colon Cover – $4.99

1024DC005 – Justice League Unlimited #2 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

1024DC006 – Justice League Unlimited #2 Fico Ossio Cover – $7.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

INTO THE NEST OF THE PARADEMON! As the Justice League grapples with the ramifications of the Atom Project, a strange alert brings the team to the jungles of South America…and a horrific discovery. Can the elite Justice League strike force save a village from total slaughter? Plus…the mystery of the Darkseid heir deepens, and dissension in the ranks forces Batman's hand.

In Shops: 12/26/2024

SRP: $3.99

