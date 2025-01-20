Justice League Unlimited #3 Reflects Real Life Wildfires (Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: fire, justice league unlimited

Recently, Bleeding Cool has reported on a number of comic book creators who have lost their homes in the Los Angeles and related wildfires, including Steven T Seagle, Jeff Dixon, Mark Verheiden, James C Robinson and David M Booher. And as seems horribly common, the events of the week seem to be reflected in the plots of the comics. Not so much in LA, but the big threat for the Justice League Unlimited is fire. All across the rainforests of the Amazon, courtesy of the new terror group, Inferno. Who seem more than human, more than superhuman, more like gods. Well, here is one of those acts of god, in Justice League Unlimited #3 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora. DC Comics is based in Burbank, West Hollywood, so this must hit even closer to home.

It's strange how these things seem to come along. When Princess Diana died, Wonder Woman had a comic with a newspaper headline for a cover about how Diana had been "struck down". The week of 9/11 when suddenly every skyscraper seemed to be being knocked down in that week's comics, especially in Superman, and when DC was based in New York. And from Deadpool And Wolverine that saw Deadpool have his ear shot off by a sniper the same week that Donald Trump had the same. Maybe it's just that comic books show superheroes dealing with disasters, and disasters happen with increasing regularity. But the Justice League have a much bigger crew to call on these days …

…and from the Justice League Watchtower, including the Metal Men.

Gold has a low melting point where metals are concerned but it's still over a thousand degrees. I wonder if the geek that is Mark Waid writing this comic, will ever see the Justice League deploy Star Sapphire and Steel? Just to reprise this one?

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #3

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

ENTER: THE ATOM PROJECT! The global terrorist group Inferno has taken its next step toward world dominance with an ecological disaster! Will Superman, Wonder Woman, and the others have to sacrifice the life of Swamp Thing? Plus: Plastic Man and Beast Boy work with The Atom Project to fix their scrambled superpowers! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/22/2025

