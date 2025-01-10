Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: fire, steven t seagle

Steven T Seagle & Jeff Dixon's Homes Burn Down, As Fundraisers Begin

Comic book creators Steven T Seagle and Jeff Dixon's homes also burn down, as fundraisers begin in Los Angeles

Article Summary Comic writer Steve T Seagle loses home and precious collections to fire.

Jeff Dixon's home also destroyed; both highlight safety of family and friends.

Fundraisers underway with Collector's Paradise donating 10% of sales.

Bookshop.org pledges donation matches to support comic community.

Steve T Seagle is the comic book writer and co-creator of Ben 10, Big Hero 6, American Virgin, The Crusades, Vamps, Imperial and It's a Bird, as well as writing Sandman Mystery Theatre, House Of Secrets, Alpha Flight, X-Men, Superman and more. Two days ago, he posted on social media from Hollywood, saying, "Hey everyone, we did evacuate and we are safe. No word on house, but not looking great. Thanks for your care I'll update later." Today he did just that, standing in the ruins of his once home, that looked more like an archaeological site, "What is gone? Our house. My office. 99.99% of the contents of our house and my office. My comics collection – complete runs of most Marvel series from the 60s and 70s and 80s, all the Vertigo runs and many DC runs, and a killer collection of independent publishers from the black and white years. All the backstock of all of my published books that I have been purchasing from distributors as they went under or changed hands and from ebay over the years – I was prepping an online store. A museum of one of each BEN 10 merch item ever produced for Man Of Action Entertainment. Complete video libraries of DCI and WGI finals. Our almost-complete collection of 1928 Roseville Futura pottery. All the large original Suzanne Jackson paintings on our walls. The three great Picasso forgeries on our walls. All the kids' stuff. Liesel's Higgins glass rondelay screen. Our amazing sets of Russell Wright and Raymor dishware. All our vintage furniture, including the beloved 1939 NY World's Fair Bedroom set. Our neighbor's houses. Our neighborhood. Our quaint main street. My fave little local Thai, Mexican, and pizza places. The place we called home, both micro and macro, is gone."

But as he goes on to list, what is not gone is his extended family, and friends, many of whom have helped them at this time. What has gone is stuff, what survives are people. Graphic novelist and screenwriter Jeff Dixon has suffered the same fate, saying, "Absolutely otherworldly to see helicopter shots of, what was, your home for almost 17 years. This is so surreal… Once they let us back up, I guess I have to search through the rubble and see what, if anything, survived. My guess is not a damn thing."

Bleeding Cool has already mentioned the similar experiences of other comic book creators, Mark Verheiden, David M Booher and Andrew C Robinson. Collector's Paradise comic store chain of Winnetka, Pasadena and Noho is running an LAFD fundraiser online today, and this weekend, promising that 10% of all sales on their website for that period will be donated to the LAFD Foundation.And Bookshop.org is matching donations up to a total of $10,000, made through the Binc Foundation to help comic shops and bookstores hit by the wildfires. I expect there to be a lot more stories like this yet to play out…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!