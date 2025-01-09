Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: Andrew Robinson, fire

Comic Artist Andrew C Robinson's House Burns Down In Eaton Canyon Fire

Comic artist Andrew C Robinson's house burns down in Eaton Canyon fire, but he and his family are safe.

Essential Sequential original art dealers have told their followers that comic book artist Andrew C Robinson has lost his home in the Eaton Canyon Fire in Altadena. "Thankfully, he and his family are safe. To support the local fire department and @RedCross, we're donating 15% of sales from his art" and they also point out that Andrew's commission list is open, and that his newest creator-owned comic Standstill with Lee Loughridge from Image Comics is in stores right now.

Andrew Robinson is a comic book cover artist for the likes of Batman, Detective Comics, Hawkman, Black Science, Spider-Gwen, Conan, Star Man, Superman Rebirth, Iron Man, Star Wars, Black Panther and JSA, as well as an artist for The Fifth Beatle, Batman Black and White, Gen 13, Dusty Star, Harley Quinn and Scumbag.

The Eaton Fire in the Angeles National Forest, Altadena and Pasadena, California, was initially reported on Tuesday night near Eaton Canyon. This brush fire has rapidly expanded due to fierce Santa Ana winds, with gusts reaching up to 80 mph. The blaze has now consumed over 10,600 acres, with zero containment reported, leading to mandatory evacuations across several communities, including Altadena, Pasadena, Arcadia, Sierra Madre, and La Cañada Flintridge. The fire has claimed at least five lives, with over 100 structures destroyed, and the number is expected to rise.

Emergency services have been stretched thin, with the suspension of air support due to the hazardous wind conditions. Ground crews have been battling the inferno, but the rapid growth of the fire has made containment efforts challenging. Evacuation centres have been set up, with thousands of residents seeking refuge, and schools in the area have been closed to ensure safety.

It joins a number of major fires across Southern California, with thousands of homes and buildings destroyed, lives taken and damage done, including comic book creators Mark Verheiden and David M Booher.

