Timecop Creator Mark Verheiden's House Burns Down In LA Fires

Timecop creator Mark Verheiden's house burns down in the Los Angeles fires, but he wasn't at home at the time.

Mark Verheiden, creator of The American and Timecop, writer on Aliens, Predator, Action Comics, Phantom, Stalkers, Evil Dead comics, and writer/producer on Constantine, Battlestar Galactica, Heroes, Swamp Thing, Daredevil and Smallville TV series, has also been hit. Concrete creator Paul Chadwick posted, "Very upsetting news. According to this map, Mark Verheiden's house burned. I haven't been able to reach him by phone. Pray there's some inaccuracy here."

Mark Verheiden, who is not at home, appeared online to day, "So yeah, it's not looking good. The entire town of Palisades appears to be about 1/2 – 2/3 gone. Beach front houses decimated. Schools burned… A chopper shot of the area showed near complete devastation. Couldn't see everything but…" before confirming "my house burned." He joins fellow comic book creator David M Booher who has also suffered the same.

Other comic book folks are sharing their own experiences and observations online and include:

Rob Liefeld: 14 years back we had to evacuate and wait out a terrible fire that burned to our fence line. As we drove away, I thought our house was gone, our family was safe, but it's still so dramatic and emotional. All my sympathies and prayers to everyone in the line of fire.

Scott Adams: The LA fire is way worse than is being reported. Power is (intentionally) off for the wider area to prevent more fires and those residents are starting to pack bags.

Jon Favreau: I realize this piece was written by loathsome journalists who did real reporting and not someone whose financial success makes them an expert in literally every subject, but I found it informative on the issue of fire hydrants and water… It'd be so cool to have a platform where you could just find helpful reporting and emergency information without stumbling over thousands of posts from people who see a devastating fire as an opportunity to share their half-baked political takes

Matt Hawkins: I've been up half the night stressed about this fire situation. I'm in Sherman Oaks which is fine for now, but there are people I know who've lost their houses and had to evacuate and they're not far from where I live. My younger son ended up staying with me last night as they had lost power and wifi in Culver City. I wrote a book called Wildfire about Los Angeles burning…it was kind of an inside joke because LA proper never seems to burn…until this time. In the past friends and family would call me to see it if I was ok during a "fire" and half the time that's how I learned about the fire. This one hit close I know people that lost their homes already and I can smell the fires from my place…and it ain't over yet. Also made me realize I need a better evacuation plan for my cats. Be safe all!… My cat has been glued to me all night. I think it's the smoke from the fires. Closest one is 2 miles away now. I've got my cat crates ready to go.

Timmy Heague: Both shops don't have power, we can't process a late shipment that just arrived w/ today's new comics because of it, and not having power today will severely affect my cash flow for the week. Stressful! But in the grand scheme of things I have it rather lucky compared to others. People are losing their homes and businesses such as restaurants are throwing out so much food costing them money so my situation could be much much much worse. Absolutely. So while I'm stressed out of my mind, I'm not going to let it get me too down and stop me from doing what I can to keep the show going for today, keeping in perspective what tragedies are happening once again in the community with these fires.

Graveweaver: Yes I am near the fires and yes I may have to evacuate but also yes I am currently safe!! staying inside tho because the air outside is unlivable lol

Molly McIsaac: Popping back onto this platform to update friends about the fires. I am very very close to Eaton but it has to jump the 210 to reach me. Basically everywhere around me has evacuated but we are staying put until we get the orders because wrangling 10 chickens is gonna be a thing.

Bryan Edward Hill: Was up most of the evening tracking the fires. Watched MIRROR (1975) by Tarkovsky and was floored by it… I live in Downtown Los Angeles, so I'm safe from the fires. There are other dangers here, but I'm good. Thank you. Hard for me to wrap my head around how many people have lost everything, though. In 24 hours. All of it gone. That's where my mind is.

Aleš Kot: Strongly suggest staying up tonight regardless of where in LA you live. Take turns to rest, keep an eye on fires popping up in areas near you by checking local & state sources, and have a bag packed, electronics charged, gas in the tank, and a designated safe location.

Jeremy Adams: The wind is insane. The last ten hours felt like we were on a constant roller coaster. Howling, shaking the windows, all while we are on standby to evacuate. Which is madness where we are. So many friends lost homes last night, I'm flabbergasted.

Wendy Pini: Fire has no mercy. It destroys everything… property and lives.

Jimmie Robinson: NO! Blaming anyone for this is not helping. People need help not hate. Unite the people in a disaster.

Ben Templesmith: Well I picked a great day to take the train up to LA. By "great" I mean terrible. Nonetheless I'll be there today/tomorrow! ( nowhere near the fires though, fingers crossed, & I hope everyone stays safe. ) Except James Woods.