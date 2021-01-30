Justice League Zack Snyder Cut Gets A Menu Option

It's Justice League time. Two years ago, Bleeding Cool reported on a DC Comics-themed restaurant planned to open in London's Soho, called DC World, and then Park Row. Obviously, with the current situation, plans have been put on hold. But with the release of the Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League, they have another solution.

Ahead of the plan to open this summer, Park Row is launching Wonderland At Home, which they call "an immersive, multi-sensorial meal experience inspired by fan-favorite movies and shows to be enjoyed in homes across the US and UK." Such as with the Justice League.

So for Justice League, they have "not just a collectible, this limited-edition "Mother Box" is packed with a tasting menu including food, drinks, interactive storytelling and some surprise sensorial 'extras'." Pre-prepared meals that can be cooked at home.

Create a reinvention of the fan favourite Big Belly Burger, one of the fast-food brands from the DC universe, sip on a Jitters Coffee and make an incredible dessert straight from the cornfields of Smallville. Within the box is a tasting menu of treats along with two beers and some surprise sensorial 'extras'. Marrying both the physical and digital worlds together, fans can also expect interactive games and exclusive content to enjoy online.

Justice League Menu

OCEAN TRENCH

"He comes on the King Tide."

(Vegetarian option available)

Icelandic cod and chips with trench dressing – Prepare at home. THE BIG BELLY BURGER

(Vegetarian boxes contain meat-free patties)

"I am a black hole of snacks; I'm like a snack hole."

An infamous fast-food burger from the DC universe served with condiments.

– Prepare at home RESURRECTION

"A beacon to the world."

Inspired by the cornfields of Smallville

**Follow us for the reveal!** – Prepare at home ANCIENT THEMYSCIRAN FIRE

"Men won't know what it means… but she will."

**Follow us for the reveal!** SNACKS & EXTRAS

"There isn't much justice in this world. Perhaps that's why it's so satisfying to occasionally make some"

**Follow us for the reveal!** KOUL BRAU BEER

"Night and Day"

Two beers straight out the DC universe exclusively brewed for Wonderland At Home.

(State shipping rules apply) JITTERS COFFEE

"So you're fast… that feels like an oversimplification."

Cold brew coffee in a can, served in a flash

£100 for two, £200 for four... and if Wonderland wants to contact me directly, feel free to use the Justice League communication devices.