Justice Society Of America Gets Later, #9 Slips Into 2024

Justice Society Of America by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin, continues to slip down the schedules, with #9 now heading into 2024.

Justice Society of America #7 was scheduled for the 18th of July, then the 22nd of August, then for the 5th of September, then for the 10th of October and then for the 24th of October, is now for the 7th of November.

Justice Society of America #8 was scheduled for the 18th of July and then for the 28th of November, is now for the 12th of December.

Justice Society of America #9 was scheduled for the 21st of November, and then for the 11th of November, is now for the 21st of January 2024.

So no wonder the listing for Justice Society of America #10 solicitation for December was cancelled even before the catalogue was printed. Here are a few other notable DC Comics latnesses right now. With some of our recurring favourites, slipping further down the charts.

Icon vs. Hardware #5 originally for the 22nd of August, and then the 17th of October, is now scheduled for the 31st of October.

Static: Shadows of Dakota #7 was originally for the 5h of September and is now for the 14th of November,

The Vigil #6 originally the 17th of October, then the 31st of October, is now the 14th of November.

City Boy #6 originally for the 7th of November is now the 21st of November.

Some DC Comics big books also get a little later than they'd have liked.

Zero Hour: Crisis in Time Omnibus (2023 Edition) was originally for the 18th of December but will now miss Christmas, rescheduled to months later for the 20th of February 2024.

Spy vs. Spy Omnibus (2023 Edition) was originally for the 31st of October but now the 5th of December.

Waller vs. Wildstorm HC, originally for the 19th of December is now for the 30th of January 2024…

