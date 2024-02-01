Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: fables, jsa, Justice Society of America

Justice Society Of America Gets Later And Later And Later

Justice Society Of America still tries to find a schedule that fits., But it has lots of friends at DC Comics trying to do the same,

Article Summary Justice Society Of America struggles with repeated delays, now into 2024.

Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin's series joins others at DC Comics in scheduling woes.

DC titles including Batman and Fables also face significant release postponements.

Issues JSA #9 and #10's release dates pushed multiple times, highlighting the trend.

Justice Society Of America by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin still tries to find a schedule that fits. Once upon a time, it was planned to spin off into the new Legion Of Super Heroes. But now it looks like it might take till the 30th century to get there for its final twelfth issue, But it has lots of friends at DC Comics trying to do the same, like Fables, Batman Off World and Batman Echoes. But JSA especially continues to slip down the schedules in terms of timeliness, now heading into 2024. Here's a look at the current dates.

Justice Society of America #9 was scheduled for the 21st of November, and then for the 11th of November, and then for the 23rd of January 2024, and then for the 30th of Januar, and then for the 6th of February, then now for the 20th of February 2024.

Justice Society of America #10 was scheduled for the 19th of December is now scheduled for the 9th of April 2024.

Fables #162 has slipped from the 6th of February to the 12th of March 2024.

Batman '89: Echoes #2, originally scheduled for the 18th of December 2023 slipped to the 30th of January and has a new on-sale date for the 5th of March 2024.

Batman '89: Echoes #3, originally scheduled for the 27th of February and has a new on-sale date for the 9th of April 2024.

Batman: Off-World #4, has slipped from the 20th of February to the 19th of March 2024.

Batman: Off-World #5 has slipped from the 24th of March to the 21st of May 2024.

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #5 has slipped from the 17th of February to the 5th of March 2024.

These are also the only books that have slipped out of the month they were solicited in, there are other, more minor infractors as well. But with the lateness of Fables, you might understand while the Fables: The Deluxe Edition Book Sixteen may have slipped from the 7th of May to the 21st as well.

–

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!