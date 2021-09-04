Ka-Zar Lord of the Savage Land #1 Preview: Post-Resurrection Blues

In the Marvel Universe, death is meaningless and characters die and come back to life with little more than a super-mega-crossover event. But what about the mental toll that takes on a character? We get a glimpse into the true destruction caused by Marvel's endless event cycle here in this preview of Ka-Zar Lord of the Savage Land #1. Enjoy.

KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Zac Thompson (A) German Garcia (CA) Jesus Saiz

KA-ZAR IS BACK FROM THE DEAD – WITH A WHOLE NEW TERRIFYING SET OF POWERS!

The alien Cotati murdered him. The Savage Land brought him back. Lord Plunder has returned – with a vastly new perspective! Now united with Shanna the She-Devil in a mystical merging of life energies, Ka-Zar has new abilities, new needs…and new enemies. An ancient evil has surfaced in the Savage Land – one that is rapidly reshaping the forgotten world and its inhabitants. Ka-Zar and Shanna must fight together to protect their home and family! But their son Matthew has plans of his own… Don't miss this spectacular adventure through the lost lands by Zac Thompson and Germán Garc a!

Rated T+

In Shops: 9/8/2021

SRP: $3.99