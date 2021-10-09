Ka-Zar Lord of the Savage Land #2 Preview: Never Go Full Aquaman

Something is killing the Savage Land, and in Ka-Zar Lord of the Savage Land #2, the titular Ka-Zar will do anything to find out what, even if it means stealing the gimmick of the lowliest of heroes: Aquaman! But surprisingly, being a man who can talk to fish isn't as easy and useless as it sounds… or a fish is just intellectually superior to Ka-Zar. In any case, check out the preview below.

KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211110

AUG211112 – KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #2 (OF 5) MASSAFERA VAR – $3.99

(W) Zac Thompson (A) German Garcia (CA) Jesus Saiz

Change has come to the Savage Land! Ka-Zar and Shanna can feel it, as the Plunder Family travel in hopes of protecting their lands from a mysterious illness that plagues the forests. But will Ka-Zar be able to rise as champion of the Savage Land, or will his past be the downfall of the Savage Land and his family? RATED T+

In Shops: 10/13/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.