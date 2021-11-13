Ka-Zar: Lord Of The Savage Land #3 Preview: A Climate Ooopsie

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? Ka-Zar is supposed to protect the Savage Land, but after destroying an entire forest, he's beginning to wonder whether he's up to the task in this preview of Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land #3, in stores from Marvel on Wednesday.

KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #3 (OF 5)

SEP210897

(W) Zac Thompson (A) German Garcia (CA) Jesus Saiz

THE NEW MASTER OF THE SAVAGE LAND IS REVEALED!

Matthew Plunder has betrayed his parents-and now the entire continent is headed for landfill. Welcome to Domovoy's Domain…

You won't enjoy the experience. Zac Thompson and Germán Garc a reshape a corner of the Marvel Universe in another installment of their pulse-pounding, heart-throbbing adventure through forbidden territory!

RATED T+

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

