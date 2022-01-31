Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land #5 Preview: Resurrection Protocols

The Savage Land needs Ka-Zar to save it in this preview of Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land #5. But there's just one problem. He's dead! Again! Check out the preview below.

Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land #5

by Zac Thompson & German Garcia & Alvaro Lopez, cover by Jesus Saiz

THE SLEEPER SERIES OF THE YEAR! AiPT calls it "visually stunning, luminous." Comic-Watch.com says the series "isn't at all what fans are expecting, and that's an excellent thing." Black Nerd Problems calls it a "subversive but fun book that questions its heroes and unpacks the history behind their rise." Why are you still reading, True Believer? Get KA-ZAR on your pull list before you miss the stunning conclusion of the Plunders' take-no-prisoners fight to save the Savage Land!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Feb 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609942900511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960609942900521 – KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND 5 GARCIA MAP VARIANT [1:10] – $3.99 US

75960609942900531 – KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND 5 ACUNA VARIANT – $3.99 US