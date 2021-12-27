Kaiju No 8 & Sakamoto Days For FCBD In Viz Media March 2022 Solicits

Viz Media spotlights Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No 8, and Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days in their Free Comic Book Day offering for May 2022, accompanied by all their other March 2022 solicits and solicitations below.

FCBD 2022 KAIJU NO 8 & SAKAMOTO DAYS

(W) Naoya Matsumoto, Yuto Suzuki (A) Naoya Matsumoto, Yuto Suzuki

Kaiju No. 8: Kafka wants to clean up kaiju, but not literally! Will a sudden metamorphosis stand in the way of his dream?

With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!

Sakamoto Days: Kill some time with former hit man Taro Sakamoto!

Taro Sakamoto was once a legendary hit man considered the greatest of all time. Bad guys feared him! Assassins revered him! But then one day he quit, got married, and had a baby. He's now living the quiet life as the owner of a neighborhood store, but how long can Sakamoto enjoy his days of retirement before his past catches up to him?!

Reprint Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

FCBD 2022 POKEMON JOURNEYS POKEMON ADVENTURES XY

(W) Machito Gomi, Satoshi Yamamoto (A) Machito Gomi, Satoshi Yamamoto

Pokémon Journeys: Ash is back in awesome adventures that take place across multiple regions of the best-selling Pokémon video games!

When Ash and Pikachu hitch a ride aboard the Legendary Pokémon Lugia, they discover another kid is also on board! Meet Goh, who wants to catch every Pokémon ever-including Mew! Can Ash and Goh make their lofty dreams come true?

Pokémon Adventures: XY: Awesome Pokémon adventures inspired by the best-selling Pokémon X and Y video games!

X was a Pokémon Trainer child prodigy. He hated being in the spotlight, so he took to hiding in his room and avoiding everyone-including his best friend Y. But now a surprise attack has brought X out of hiding!

Reprint Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

ALICE IN BORDERLAND GN VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Haro Aso

Eighteen-year-old Ryohei Arisu is sick of his life. School sucks, his love life is a joke, and his future weighs on him like impending doom. As he struggles to exist in a world that can't be bothered with him, Ryohei feels like everything would be better if he were anywhere else. When a strange fireworks show transports him and his friends to a parallel world, Ryohei thinks all his wishes have come true. But this new world isn't an empty paradise, it's a vicious game. And the only way to survive is to play.

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 19.99

MY HERO ACADEMIA GN VOL 30

Midoriya and Tomura have finally gotten to grips and the battle intensifies as Tomura tries to steal One For All. The clash extends into the One For All spirit realm, where the previous users and even All For One join the struggle. While the battle for the ultimate Quirk rages, the other heroes and villains duke it out. Ochaco finds herself taking on Toga, who doesn't want a fight so much as a heart-to-heart? Then, Dabi finally arrives in Jaku City with a shocking revelation…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 9.99

UNDEAD UNLUCK GN VOL 06

Fuuko tackles Andy's past-literally. However, Victor intervenes and tries to eject Fuuko. She then reconvenes with Andy and the two take on Victor together! Meanwhile, back in the real world, Anno Un encounters Rip and his crew, and they're gunning for Fuuko's life!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 9.99

MASHLE MAGIC & MUSCLES GN VOL 05

Mash and the gang are in a celebratory mood after defeating the Magia Lupus, but it isn't long before the mysterious criminal organization Innocent Zero comes to threaten the peace! Abel is overwhelmed by the power of the dark magic users, but Mash refuses to back down. Sadly, however miraculous Mash's physical strength is, it's not magic, and as rumor spreads about his inability to use magic, Mash soon finds himself in magical court!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 9.99

WORLD TRIGGER GN VOL 23

The Rank Wars are racing towards their conclusion as the final squads battle to determine their final rankings. Katori is as difficult to deal with as ever, and her squadmate Wakamura is having none of it. But mid fight, Katori suddenly tells Wakamura that he gets to call all of the shots. Will Wakamura be able to handle the pressure? And with the Rank Wars over, the Away Team selection exams are on the horizon. But first, Jin and Rindo need to have a little chat with a handful of familiar Neighbor invaders from Galopoula…about Yotaro.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 9.99

OROCHI PERFECT ED GN VOL 01

(W) Kauzo Umezz

In these intertwined short stories by horror master Kazuo Umezz, a mysterious young woman slithers her way into the lives of unsuspecting people like the legendary multitailed serpent for which she is named-Orochi.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 26.99

UZUMAKI COLORING BOOK SC

(W) Junji Ito

SPIRALS… THIS TOWN IS CONTAMINATED WITH SPIRALS…

Kurouzu-cho, a small fogbound town on the coast of Japan, is haunted not by a person or being but a pattern: Uzumaki, the spiral-the hypnotic secret shape of the world.

The bizarre masterpiece of horror manga, Uzumaki by Junji Ito, has been transformed into coloring book format. Color in each detail of the spirals and you may fall into a whirlpool of terror, never to escape!

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 14.99

ROSEN BLOOD GN VOL 02

(A) Kachiru Ishizue

Yearning between Stella and mansion resident Levi grows into a dangerous romance. Levi's kisses prevent Stella from crystallizing further, but the effort causes Levi to fall unconscious with a raging fever. To save him, Stella must journey into Levi's soul and confront the nun Luchia's grasp on his past.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 9.99

FRIEREN BEYOND JOURNEYS END GN VOL 03

(W) Kenehito Yamada (A) Tsukasa Abe

An old enemy returns as Frieren continues her journey north. Decades ago, Frieren and her party defeated Aura the Guillotine, a great demon, one of the Seven Sages of Destruction, and a servant of the Demon King. Now Aura is back with a score to settle. But what price did Frieren pay for victory in the past, and how will the choices she made then affect the present?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 9.99

YAKUZA LOVER GN VOL 04

Yuri and Oya's relationship faces complications when Oya's father, the boss of the syndicate, issues a warning to Yuri, demanding she cut ties with Oya and the yakuza. When Oya finds out, the situation turns explosive. Meanwhile, a mysterious woman enters the fray, adding brand-new challenges to the star-crossed couple's growing love.

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 9.99

MAO GN VOL 04

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi

Mao is confronted by former fellow apprentices who should have died of old age long ago. What is the connection between them and cat demon Byoki? After a major battle, Nanoka returns to the present upset that Mao doesn't seem to care about her. But there's no time for matters of the heart, because a dangerous nemesis has entered her reality with her! Then, when someone steals the source of Mao's life, can Nanoka save him from a natural death…?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 9.99

DRAGON QUEST ADV OF DAI GN VOL 01

Raised by monsters in a world scarred by battle, Dai has the heart of a hero! But it will take a grand world-spanning adventure and the help of some great friends for Dai to master the powers within him and become the hero he was always meant to be.

For all ages.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 19.99

IMA KOI NOW IM IN LOVE GN VOL 01

After missing out on love because she was too shy to confess her feelings, high school student Satomi blurts out how she feels the next time she gets a crush-and it's to her impossibly handsome schoolmate Yagyu! To her surprise, he agrees to date her. Now that Satomi's suddenly in a relationship, what next?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 9.99

FIST OF THE NORTH STAR HC VOL 04

(W) Buronson (A) Tetsuo Hara

Ken is the wielder of the legendary Hokuto Shinken martial arts style and once trained with three other students of the technique. One of them, Jagi, could never accept their Master Ryuken's choice of Ken as the successor. Now Jagi has become a murderous wasteland warlord who terrorizes the innocent…in Ken's name! Ken must face off with Jagi to clear his reputation and the honor of Hokuto Shinken. But Jagi is not the only one of Ken's former brothers who may be using the technique for evil…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BEASTARS GN VOL 17

(W) Paru Itagaki

Gray wolf Legoshi forms an unprecedented alliance to infiltrate the secret organization Kopi Luwak in search of mixed-species psychopath Melon. But their plan triggers Legoshi's craving for meat! Meanwhile, rabbit Haru innocently crosses paths with Melon, unaware of the danger. Then, Haru's patience grows thin with Legoshi's insistence that their relationship remain chaste. And too soon, Legoshi runs afoul of the law again.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MAISON IKKOKU COLLECTORS EDITION GN VOL 07

(W) Rumiko Takahashi

Yusaku Godai is in love with his apartment building manager, Kyoko Otonashi, but he's still figuring out his future. He misses his most promising job interview while helping a woman in labor get to the hospital. Although his would-be boss appreciates the decision he made, he no longer has a job for him. Upon hearing the news, Ibuki Yagami decides she'll help Godai by moving in to his room, much to Kyoko's dismay!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 24.99

HELLS PARADISE JIGOKURAKU GN VOL 13 (MR)

(W) Yuji Kaku

Rien's master plan spells disaster for not just everyone on the island, but everyone on the mainland as well! A mission that began with a search for immortality may end with widespread death and destruction, unless the survivors on the island can somehow vanquish what remains of Lord Tensen. Gabimaru will do anything to return to his wife in this final volume of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 12.99

OOKU INNER CHAMBERS GN VOL 19

(W) Fumi Yoshinaga

The new government of Japan is determined to not only end the reign of the shoguns but to erase any mention of the generations of women who once ruled the country. But try as they might to rewrite history, they cannot erase the memories of those who served in the ?oku…

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 12.99

PLATINUM END GN VOL 14 (MR)

With Saki, the love of his life, taken hostage, Mirai decides to sacrifice himself to save her. But he's not the only one willing to sacrifice everything. When the dust clears, a new god will be born and the world will be changed forever!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 9.99

KIRBY MANGA MANIA GN VOL 04

(W) Hirokazu Hikawa (A) Hirokazu Hikawa

Kirby and his Dream Land friends are back with more tales-old and new-for fans of all ages! Adeleine paints herself a boyfriend. Meta Knight loses his mask. And Gordo finds his spiky invincibility has a major drawback. But don't worry! The pink star of the show and his manic antics are there through it all!

For all ages.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 9.99

FLY ME TO THE MOON GN VOL 10

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A) Kenjiro Hata

Love is in the air, and not just for Nasa and Tsukasa! Yanagi Sensei has a marriage proposal, but she isn't sure whether to say yes. Tough-talking mechanic Nakiri has an admirer, but she isn't sure about the basics of romance. And Kaname has a great idea to spice up everyone's life: start a nude modeling class! Then half the cast hikes into the mountains for a weekend of roughing it, where it soon becomes clear that Nasa's impressive skill set doesn't include any form of physical activity.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS GN VOL 02 DESERTED ISLAND DIARY

(W) Kokonasu Rumba (A) Kokonasu Rumba

Get ready to meet more characters from Animal Crossing : New Horizons ! Enjoy their silly adventures with our four goofy residents on a deserted island!

For all ages.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 9.99

POKEMON JOURNEYS SERIES GN VOL 02

(W) Machito Gomi (A) Machito Gomi

Ash takes part in the Pokémon world Coronation Series to further his plans to become the ultimate Pokémon Master! Meanwhile, Goh and his new partner Raboot continue to strengthen their bond.

But will Raboot be willing to help Goh catch one of every type of Pokémon?!

For all ages.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 9.99

CHILDREN OF WHALES GN VOL 19

(W) Abi Umeda (A) Abi Umeda

Chakuro and the people of the Mud Whale believe they have found a new home, safe from the ravaging effects of thymia and the threat of the empire. But when calamity follows close on their heels and dark omens gather on the green fields of Kivot s, they learn that when you can't escape fate, your only choice is to face it.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 12.99