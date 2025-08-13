Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: LGBTQ, ms marvel

Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel, And Coming Out Of The Closet (XSpoilers)

Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel, and coming out of the closet in Giant-Size X-Men #2 today from Marvel Comics (XSpoilers)

Today sees the publication of Giant Size X-Men #2, an event series that has seen Ms Marvel thrown back into decades of Marvel X-Men comic book continuity, fighting Legion and messing with the entire timeline. But also seeing Kamala Khan integrate both her Inhuman and mutant abilities, previously fighting against each other.

Now able to still shapeshift, embiggening herself, but also having the mutant power to create crystalline structures like her televisual counterpart does with her bands. But aside from this change, history has been restored…

… save for a few memories. Which memories, and of whom, aren't defined but this is not a Red Button reset moment. Not entirely. And the lesson that Ms Marvel has learned about the mutant struggle, and those who came before means that finally, she gets to have the conversation.

And so she reveals something about herself, now that she has a whole legacy of mutant representation, struggle, and courage to draw from. And not just write about in fanfic.

Her powers integrating even closer than before, but also worth noting she tells her family she is a mutant, not that she is Ms Marvel/ is that next? And if so, where will Kamala Khan's story play out next? Giant-Size X-Men #2 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Adam Kubert is published by Marvel Comics today.

Giant-Size X-Men #2

by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Adam Kubert

ALL OF MUTANT HISTORY STANDS BEHIND HER. NOW, IN THE CULMINATION OF HER JOURNEY, MS. MARVEL STANDS AGAINST LEGION – BUT NOT ALONE! It all comes down to this. The final confrontation between the mad Old Man Legion and the New Mutant, Ms. Marvel. At stake: Jersey City, New York and the White Hot Room itself. Kamala Khan understands now what it truly means to be a mutant – but will that be enough to stand against the most powerful enemy she has ever faced? Will she truly stand alone? And how will the aftermath of this adventure change Kamala Khan forever? Find out in this can't-miss issue with breathtaking art by the legendary ADAM KUBERT! Plus, a Revelations story by Jed MacKay that introduces a major new player in the X-Universe!

