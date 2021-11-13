Kang The Conqueror #4 Preview: Kang The Lover?

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? Kang is normally obsessed with conquering. It's in his name, after all. But this Kang is a lover, not a fighter. Well, he's a fighter too. But mostly a lover. The point is, Kang has taken a new version of his old flame Ravonna on a romantic date in a post-apocalyptic future. Will these two lovebirds finally settle down? Check out the preview below.

KANG THE CONQUEROR #4 (OF 5)

SEP210900

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo

• Unstoppable force meets immovable object as Nathaniel Richards' mission to change his timeline slams into a horrible inevitability: the tragic fate of Kang's great love, Ravonna Renslayer.

• Can young Kang avert catastrophe and find his way to a better future? Or is he doomed to repeat the same cycle of tragedy and violence for all eternity?

RATED T+

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

