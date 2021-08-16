Kara's Guide to ***holes in Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow #3 [Preview]

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow #3 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, Supergirl has had enough of ***holes. So when she encounters one in the local police precinct on Coronn, she has no problem giving him a taste of his own medicine, and providing Ruthye a life lesson in the process. Check out the preview below.

SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW #3 (OF 8)

DC Comics

0621DC154

0621DC155 – SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW #3 (OF 8) CVR B DAVID MACK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Bilquis Evely

Supergirl's journey across the cosmos continues! Her hunt to bring the killer Krem to justice brings her and the young alien in her care to a small planet, where they discover that there are still some very small minds, even on the outer edges of the galaxy. The cold welcome the locals give the Woman of Steel makes her suspicious enough to go looking for secrets they want to keep buried, and what she finds is nothing short of horrifying. Can she and Ruthye get off the planet alive now that these deadly sins have been exposed?

In Shops: 8/17/2021

SRP: $4.99