Kasia Babis From Progressive Polish Politics To My Little Pony

Breadcrumbs is a new YA graphic memoir by Kasia Babis about growing up in Poland after it transitioned from communism to capitalism in 1989.

Breadcrumbs is a new YA graphic memoir by Kasia Babis about growing up in Poland after it transitioned from communism to capitalism in 1989, and how she became involved in progressive politics as her country took a turn toward the hard right. And before she drew My Little Pony comics, New Yorker cartoons and The Nib. Kasia Babsis' agent, Farley Chase at Chase Literary Agency, has sold world rights to Breadcrumbs outside of Polish, to Mark Siegel at First Second. Ally Shwed will also edit, and Breadcrumbs will be published in 2025.

Kasia Babis previously published webcomics in Polish on her blog Kącik Kiciputka since 2012 and in English at Kittypat Daily since 2016, Her print debut was drawing the comic Tequila, written by Łukasz Śmigiel, one of the first successfully crowdfunded Polish comics.

But before then, in 2015, she joined the newly founded left-wing political party Razem and ran in the 2015 Polish parliamentary election on Razem's Lublin candidate list. In May 2016, she was elected to Razem's National Council and organized demonstrations in Lublin against proposed legislation to ban abortion in Poland. She left the party in 2018.

She wrote and illustrated the children's book Maja z Księżyca, nominated for the City of Warsaw Literary Award, was published by The Nib and the New Yorker, and worked on art for video games at 11 bit studios.

She contributed to Guantánamo Voices: True Accounts from the World's Most Infamous Prison, was nominated for an Eisner, illustrated the Re:Constitutions graphic novel written by Beka Feathers from Macmillan. And she previously drew the graphic novel from First Second, Dictatorship: It's Easier Than You Think!, written by Sarah Kendzior and Andrea Chalupa.

First Second Books is an American graphic novel publisher based in New York City, an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, and distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

