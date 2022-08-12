Kate Messner & Falynn Koch Create Camp Monster MG Graphic Novel Series

Camp Monster is the first of a new middle-grade graphic novel series by Kate Messner and Falynn Koch. It's about a Yeti-operated summer camp that opens its doors to all kinds of monsters, leading to a season of unexpected challenges, pranks, and interlopers.

Kate Messner tweeted out "This project has been in the works for a couple of years, so I'm excited to finally share the news! I couldn't be more thrilled to be working with @FalynnK

& @MKCastellani on CAMP MONSTER, the first in a new MG graphic novel series!" Falynn Koch replied "Comics for kids, monsters at camp, and working with @KateMessner

? Winning combo if you ask me!"

Kate Messner has written over fifty books for children, including picture books Over and Under the Pond, Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt, Over and Under the Pond, The Brilliant Deep, and How to Read a Story; novels that tackle real-world issues like Breakout, All the Answers, and The Seventh Wish; mysteries and thrillers like Capture the Flag, Eye of the Storm, and Wake Up Missing; the Fergus and Zeke easy reader series; and the popular Ranger in Time chapter book series about a time-travelling search and rescue dog. Before becoming a full-time writer, Kate was a TV news reporter as well as an educator who spent fifteen years teaching middle school English. Falynn Koch has created Science Comics: Bats, Science Comics: Plagues, Maker Comics: Bake Like A Pro, History Smashers, National Parks and The Wild Mustang.

Mary Kate Castellani at Bloomsbury has bought world rights to Camp Monster, and the first book is scheduled for 2025, with two sequels to follow. Kate Messner's agent Jennifer Laughran at Andrea Brown Literary Agency represented her, and Falynn Koh represented herself.