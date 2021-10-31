Kayden Phoenix Debuts First Latina Superhero Team, A La Brava at SDCC

A La Brava time! This Thanksgiving, San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition will be the comic book convention featuring a) Americans who hate their families b) Americans who love their families enough to bring them to Comic-Con, and c) non-Americans who don't know what this Thanksgiving is all about. I will be one of the latter, Biden-willing.

And San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition is to debut the first Latina superhero comic book team, A La Brava, written by Kayden Phoenix of new publisher Phoenix Studios who says "I want to create a superhero mindset for all marginalized individuals, particularly Latine." A La Brava is drawn by GLAAD and Eisner-nominated artist Eva Cabrera and Amanda Julina Gonzalez of the Laguna College of Art and Design in Animation.

A La Brava consists of members JALISCO, a blade-wielding folklorico dancer that uses her culture as her weapon. SANTA, a brawler that takes down the ICE detention centers. LOQUITA, a teen detective in the supernatural world. RUCA, a vigilante serving justice. BANDITA, the gunslinger in modern day New York.

The comic has already been featured on Disney/ABC Eyewitness News 7, Spectrum News 1, and international Spanish stations, Univision and Telemundo, and Kayden Phoenix will feature in the Path To Equality Through Latina Superheroes panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, the 26th of November at 4pm with industry experts Jessica Tseang, Kevin Garcia and Frederick Luis Aldama, and in the at SDCC Small Press Section at the show.

With current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, Comic-Con Special Edition is not intended to be the large gathering reflective of the summer event. Reduced in attendance, shorter in the number of days, and purposefully smaller in scope, this convention is meant to be a more intimate gathering while still evoking the fun community feeling their conventions are known for, including exhibits, programs, cosplay, gaming, and other events, but also addressing the desire from fans to have an in-person show. Halls G and H will be the staging area for Attendee Registration, and with the exception of some events at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, the majority of Special Edition will be held within the walls of the San Diego Convention Center.