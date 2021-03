Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 Dominates Advance Reorders

Advance reorders time… Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

And it is Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, Ron Garney and Bill Crabtree's BRZRKR #1 from Boom Studios that dominates the list, with four covrs taking the top four slots, before Spider-Man and X-Men books get a looksee.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #2 CVR A GRAMPA (MR) $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #2 CVR C GRAMPA FOIL VAR (MR) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #2 CVR D ALBUQUERQUE FOIL VAR (MR) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #2 CVR B ALBUQUERQUE (MR) $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT SPIDER-MAN SPIDERS SHADOW #1 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS CHILDREN OF ATOM #2 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 2ND PTG GLEASON VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MIDDLEWEST COMP TALE HC (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS CHILDREN OF ATOM #1 2ND PTG COELLO VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #2 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CANTO & CITY OF GIANTS #1 (OF 3) $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING SPIDER-MAN SPIDERS SHADOW #1 (OF 4) RON LIM VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN SPIDERS SHADOW #1 (OF 4) FERRY VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #13 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #2 OKAZAKI VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MARVEL AUGUST 1961 OMNIBUS HC KIRBY DM VAR $150.00 MARVEL COMICS KARMEN #2 (OF 5) CVR A MARCH (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS THOR #14 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS HOME #1 (OF 5) CVR B SALCEDO $3.99 IMAGE COMICS PHANTOM ON SCAN #1 CVR A TORRES $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #2 (OF 5) CVR A FRANQUIZ (MR) $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #13 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS AMERICA CHAVEZ MADE IN USA #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG PICHELLI VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #2 CVR E 25 COPY INCV LEON (MR) $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT NOTTINGHAM #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $3.99 MAD CAVE STUDIOS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS JIM LEES X-MEN ARTIST ED HC (NET) (C: 0-1-1) $90.00 IDW PUBLISHING SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (NEW EDITION) (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS SHANG-CHI MASTER KUNG FU OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN CLONE SAGA OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 BAGLEY DM VAR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 SILVA CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SHANG-CHI MASTER OF KUNG FU OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 DEODATO CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 01 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS WAR OF KINGS AFTERMATH REALM OF KINGS OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 ROSS CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DELLOTTO CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SHANG-CHI MASTER KUNG FU OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 CASSADAY CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS WAR OF KINGS PRELUDE HC ROAD TO WAR OF KINGS OMNIBUS $125.00 MARVEL COMICS DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 DEKAL CVR (MR) $125.00 MARVEL COMICS X OF SWORDS HC BROOKS DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS MIGHTY THOR OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 DAUTERMAN CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING UZUMAKI 3IN1 DLX ED HC JUNJI ITO (MR) (C: 1-0-0) $27.99 VIZ LLC CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 05 KANE DM VA $125.00 MARVEL COMICS THOR HEROES RETURN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA BY JACK KIRBY OMNIBUS HC MADBOMB CVR NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS INFINITY WAR OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS