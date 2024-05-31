Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: august 2024, brzrkr, diamond previews, keanu reeves

Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr Returns to Diamond Previews' August 2024 Cover

The new edition of Diamond's monthly Previews catalogue arrived in comic shops this week with Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr on the front cover.

The June edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue arrived in comic shops this week with comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning August 2024. Those who are still with Diamond, that is. And a few who, weirdly aren't but still come in through the back door. And this means highlighting the return of Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garvey to Brzrkr from Boom Studios on the front cover, with an untold story of Reeves' immortal anti-hero B in the court of Genghis Khan, as Brzrkr: The Lost Book of B.

While on the back covers, it features Archie Comics bringing back The Cursed Library, with The Cursed Library: Alpha beginning a three-part culmination of Archie Horror and sets the stage for the next chapter. While the catalogue spine features Diamond Select Toys' Marvel: Moon Knight (Comics) 1/7-Scale Mini-Bust. And the Previews order form has Titan Comics' Huge Detective, "in a world shared between humans and giants, a detective and a giant have to solve a murder that threatens the peace between the two races."

Other Gems Of The Month from Diamond include Dynamite Entertainment's Jonny Quest #1 and The Powerpuff Girls #2, Image Comics' Power Fantasy #1 and Standstill #1, Marvel Comics' Ultraman x The Avengers #1 and Titan Comics' Savage Sword of Conan.

While Featured Items from the Deluxe Publishers at Diamond include Ablaze Publishing's Tezuka's Neo Faust, Archie Comics' Archie: The Decision One-Shot, Massive Publishing's Kids & Monsters #1 and Liquid Kill Volume 1, and Zenescope Entertainment's Fairy Tale Team-Up: Robyn Hood and Jasmine One-Shot.

Additionally, DC Comics puts Absolute Power #1 on the cover of their DC Connect, Image Comics puts The Power Fantasy #1 on their catalogue cover, Lunar puts Mad Cave's Defenders Of The Earth on the cover of Next Phase, and Marvel puts the Disney X-Men cover to Amazing Spider-Man on the front of theirs.

