Keanu Reeves to Speak to US Book Show About His Graphic Novel, BRZRKR

Keanu Reeves, co-writer Matt Kindt, and artist Ron Garney will be in conversation with Calvin Reid, PW's senior news editor. In his first graphic novel series, Brzrkr, whose first volume was released by Boom! Studios earlier this month, actor Keanu Reeves, co-writer and co-creator Matt Kindt (Folklords, Justice League of America), and artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America) tell the story of Berzerker, a half-mortal, half-god warrior, who is cursed and compelled to violence. After wandering the world for centuries, he may have found a refuge working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. A Kickstarter preorder campaign last fall for $50,000 quickly blew past that amount and reached $1.4 million. Netflix will adapt the story into a feature film followed by an anime spin-off series. Reeves, co-writer Matt Kindt, and artist Ron Garney will be in conversation with Calvin Reid, PW's senior news editor, on Tuesday, May 25, 4–4:30 p.m. ET.