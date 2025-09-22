Posted in: Comics | Tagged: keenspot, Mark Spears

Keenspot's December 2025 Full Solicits With More Mark Spears' Monsters

Keenspot and Extinction Posse Holdings' December 2025 solicits include Monster And The Wolf #2 from Mark Spears Globble Girl, and Greenhorns

Article Summary Keenspot’s December 2025 solicits highlight Mark Spears’ Monsters: The Monster & The Wolf #2 release

Monster And The Wolf #2 continues the classic horror saga, with no blind bags this time around

New comics debut in December: Globble Girl all-ages one-shot and the weird western Greenhorns

Mark Spears Monsters Vol. 1 collects the hit indie series with a direct market exclusive edition

Keenspot and Extinction Posse Holdings' December 2025 solicits and solicitations include the second Monster And The Wolf #2 from Mark Spears without blind bags, as well as launching Globble Girl, Greenhorns and collecting the first Mark Spears' Monsters collection.

THE TALL JACKS #3

COVER B GERSHON VILLAMOR

COVER C GERSHON VILLAMOR

COVER D GERSHON VILLAMOR

WRITTEN BY REGINA KIM

INTERIOR ART BY GERSHON VILLAMOR

COVERS BY GERSHON VILLAMOR & CHARMAINE PASCUAL

B&W • 32 PAGES • $5.99

FOC DATE: 11/10/2025

IN STORE DATE: 12/31/2025

Final issue! Now on Earth, Stiv tries to get in contact with Hope, but the ruthless Sadsiderz and merciless Tall Jacks do everything in their power to stop him. As chaos stirs up on Earth, Papa Duke, leader of the Night of the Cadillacs, recruits all the gangs into a fight where Blood World City and their lives hang in the balance. (This is a co-publication with partner Keenspot.)

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS: THE MONSTER & THE WOLF #2

COVER B THE MONSTER

COVER C DRAC ATTACK

COVER D THE AWAKENING HOLOFOIL

WRITTEN & ILLUSTRATED BY MARK SPEARS

FULL COLOR • 32 PAGES • $5.99

FOC DATE: 11/3/2025 • IN STORE DATE: 12/3/2025

Continues the epic saga from one of the highest-selling independent comic book issues of all time! In the second chapter of this three-issue prequel mini-series to the Mark Spears Monsters ongoing title, our story takes us back to a time long forgotten, when a desperate scientist falls prey to a sinister scheme. In his grief, he agrees to resurrect his son—never suspecting the nightmare he will set in motion, or the souls that will be condemned because of it. Don't miss the untold origin of the Frankenstein Monster like you have never seen it before by artist and writer Mark Spears! [This is a Keenspot publication.]

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS VOL. 1

WRITTEN & ILLUSTRATED BY MARK SPEARS

FULL COLOR • 144 PAGES • SOFTCOVER: $19.99 • HARDCOVER: $39.99

FOC DATE: 11/3/2025 • IN STORE DATE: 12/17/2025

Collecting the first four issues of the instant sell-out indie comics phenom Mark Spears Monsters ongoing comic book series, chapters 1-4 of "All That Remains." Based on his hit trading card series of the same name, Spears brings classic monsters to life with a modern twist. Set in the early 1980s, a retired Monster Slayer from a forgotten era learns that an old friend has disappeared, and a malevolent force from his past has resurfaced. Reluctantly, the mysterious Slayer is pulled back into the realm of the supernatural, determined to confront the ancient evil once again and prevent it from wreaking havoc on the world once more. Meanwhile, two seasoned detectives are investigating a series of grisly murders, and a group of kids embark on their own adventure after witnessing what they believe to be their recently deceased neighbor wandering the streets at night.

NOTE: This title will be EXCLUSIVE to Direct Market comic shops for 3+months before bookstore release in Spring 2026! [This is a Keenspot publication.]

GLOPPLE GIRL #1

MAIN COVER & INTERIOR ART BY JOSE CHIRINOS

COVER B BEN DUNN

COVER C MIKE RATLIFF

WRITTEN BY MURPHEY

FULL COLOR • 32 PAGES • ONE-SHOT SPECIAL • $5.99

FOC DATE: 11/3/2025 • IN STORE DATE: 12/24/2025

Natalie was just a girl trying to find her place in the world. Glopple Girl takes you on a heartfelt journey through her early years, where she discovers the true meaning of friendship, courage, and what it really takes to become a hero. Natalie learned that the way we treat others leaves a lasting impact—on them, and on ourselves. This all-ages adventure one-shot is a charming spin-off of Matt Cole's Ringo-nominated kids comic The Glopple. Packed with humor, heart, and a powerful message, Glopple Girl is a reminder that no matter who you are or where you come from, Anyone Can Be A Hero. [This is a Keenspot publication.]

GREENHORNS #1

MAIN COVER ART BY ÁTHILA FABBIO & PETE PANTAZIS

WRITTEN BY MIKE ROSENZWEIG • ILLUSTRATED BY ÁTHILA FABBIO

FULL COLOR • 32 PAGES • SECOND PRINTING • $5.99

FOC DATE: 11/3/2025 • IN STORE DATE: 12/10/2025

Second printing! Weird western Greenhorns is like Stranger Things if it was set in the 1880s instead of the 1980s! After suffering unspeakable tragedy at their stately home on the east coast, the three Aperature siblings (proper Isadora, sunny Florence, and somewhat brave Charles Edward) are forced to relocate to the western frontier town of Greenhorn, California to live with their peculiar cowboy uncle. But not all is as it seems in this quiet, dusty neighborhood, as the newest residents soon find out. Children have been going missing in the darkness, while rumors speak of a demonic creature living within it. Uncle Alva may know more than he's letting on; what secrets does he hide behind an off-limits door? [This is a Keenspot publication.]

GREENHORNS #2

MAIN COVER ART BY ÁTHILA FABBIO & PETE PANTAZIS

WRITTEN BY MIKE ROSENZWEIG • ILLUSTRATED BY ÁTHILA FABBIO

FULL COLOR • 32 PAGES • SECOND PRINTING • $5.99

FOC DATE: 11/3/2025 • IN STORE DATE: 12/10/2025

Second printing! After Uncle Alva reveals his remarkable secret, the Aperture siblings learn they must keep their new abilities hidden from the world. But Florence, bright and smiling, knows the cost of keeping things in the dark. Alva forms a hunting party to rescue the missing children, but the desert hides a horror they are not prepared to face. [This is a Keenspot publication.]

GREENHORNS #3

COVERS BY ÁTHILA FABBIO & PETE PANTAZIS

WRITTEN BY MIKE ROSENZWEIG • ILLUSTRATED BY MARCO LEONE

FULL COLOR • 32 PAGES • $5.99

FOC DATE: 11/3/2025 • IN STORE DATE: 12/10/2025

After the unthinkable, Alva makes a startling journey to unlock the location of his kidnapped niece. But is Isadora stuck with demon Camaztoz, or is it stuck with her? Plus, Charles Edward finds his worth. [This is a Keenspot publication.]

