Keezy Young's New YA Graphic Novel Hello Sunshine, For 2025

Hello Sunshine is a new upcoming YA graphic novel by Keezy Young ab0ut a boy in search of his boyfriend. "When Noah returns from a summer at church camp, he is shocked to discover that his (secret) boyfriend Alex has gone missing. Now Noah must now enlist the help of an unlikely team of worried friends and family to find him."

Keezy Young posted to Twitter about the news, saying "I can finally announce my new story!! I've been working on this for a year and I can't wait to share more because guess what!! It's really good and I love it… Art! I'm so excited I can post art!!"

Keezy's first graphic novel, Taproot–a story about a ghost and a gardener–debuted in September 2017 with Lion Forge (now Lion Forge-Oni Press) and has won several awards, including best graphic novel by the Rainbow Book List – GLBTQ Books for Children and Teens 2017, Best of Best Shots 2017 by Newsarama, The Texas Library Association's Maverick Reading List 2018, Best LGBT Graphic Novels of 2017 by The Advocate, and the Florida Authors & Publishers Association award for best cover design (small format). Meanwhile, Never Heroes is an ongoing, serialized dark adventure webcomic published by Hiveworks, and can be read in full online. Self-published projects include short comics (The July Fashion Issue) and art books (Smoke, Onaskellis the Loneliest Demon). You can find out more about these projects here. You can also find their work in anthologies such as The Beyond Anthology Volume 2, Bring Down the Sky, and The Dream Cluster, and Circadia, a comic written by Jennifer Dugan. Keezy has also worked on covers for a number of IDW, BOOM!, and Lion Forge series, including Jem (Hasbro), Voltron (Dreamworks), and Over the Garden Wall (Cartoon Network).

Hello Sunshine has been picked up by Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown to be published in 2025. Keezy Young's agent Kurestin Armada at Root Literary negotiated the deal.

Two years ago, Little, Brown had the directive to expand their graphic novel list for years going ahead, and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director, Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then, with Suggs one of a number of beneficiaries of this publishing plan. It's another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published. It's a long way until the USA gets to the kind of breadth and depth enjoyed by Japan, Korea or France but it is one of a number of major moves in that direction.