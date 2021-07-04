Kelsey Wroten Auctions Her 'Everyone Sux But You' Graphic Novel

Lambda Award-winning artist and author Kelsey Wroten has auctioned the rights to her YA graphic novel Everyone Sux But You, won by Mark Podesta at Holt. Her first graphic novel, Cannonball was published by Uncivilized Books. and she just illustrated the book The Ex-Girlfriend of my Ex-Girlfriend is my Girlfriend written by Maddy Court.

Set in the early noughties, Everyone Sux But You is a graphic novel about an apathetic lesbian punk who learns—in the wake of her mother's death and on the verge of confessing her feelings for her best friend—that caring might just be cool, with echoes of Daria, Ladybird, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Everyone Sux But You will be published by Holt in the winter of 2024. Kelsey Wroten's agent Edward Maxwell at Sanford J. Greenburger Associates negotiated the deal for world English rights.

Henry Holt and Company is an American book publishing company based in New York City and one of the oldest publishers in the United States. It was founded in 1866 by Henry Holt and Frederick Leypold, and currently, the company publishes in the fields of American and international fiction, biography, history and politics, science, psychology, and health, as well as books for children's literature. In the US, it operates under Macmillan Publishers. Sanford J. Greenburger Associates describes itself as is a full-service literary agency representing wide-ranging works of fiction and nonfiction for adults and children since 1932. They state that they "find and guide talented authors and illustrators, helping develop long-lasting careers and some of today's bestsellers and award winners in international book publishing."