Kendare Blake Writes YA Novels With Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Niece

Kendare Blake, author of the Three Dark Crowns novel trilogy, the Anna Dressed in Blood duo, and the Goddess War trilogy is to write a new YA series in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer universe. Indeed, it's in the future of the universe.

In a world with many Slayers, in a New Sunnydale rebuilt on top of the Old Sunnydale, one girl (and a werewolf, and a demon) must stop the Hellmouth from reopening and defeat the forces of evil bent on destroying everything and everyone she loves—including her Aunt Buffy.

And on social media, she even gave us the title of the series, saying of her schedule "IN EVERY GENERATION will come out in the winter, between ALL THESE BODIES and my fantasy series, codename Amazon Jedis."

We have had Future-Buffy tales with Joss Whedon's comic book series Fray, as well as the Dark Horse comic book series and Slayer novels telling stories of future TV series that never were with Buffy Seasons Eight to Twelve. A planned revamp of Buffy on TV from Monica Owusu-Breen never happened. Whether In Every Generation will draw from any of these, or do its own totally unconnected thing, isn't being said right now.

Jocelyn Davies at Disney-Hyperion has acquired world rights (which may have been slightly easier given that Disney owns Fox). The first book is set for publication in the winter of 2022. Kendare Blake's agent Adriann Zurhellen at Folio Literary Management represented the author while at Foundry Literary + Media.

